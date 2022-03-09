KEYSER — The Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Festival is an opportunity to explore careers in the environmental field..
The STEM Festival will be held at Potomac State College from noon to 4 p.m. March 26.
Some of the earliest environmentalists were foresters, wildlife and fisheries biologists, water quality specialists, and law enforcement officers. These people make careers by ensuring that our natural resources are managed and protected so future generations can enjoy them.
A natural resource degree is one of the more versatile degrees because students can branch out in different career directions. Many fields have concentrations in chemistry, physics and biology. Algebra, trigonometry and calculus are also fundamental courses for these career paths. Forest Engineering, computer science, and Geographic Information System are required for forestry students, as well as linking them to the latest technology.
People with environmental careers will be at the festival to present hands-on activities and answer questions about careers in their fields.
Get up close and personal with West Virginia’s native snake species presented by West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources. If snakes aren’t your thing enjoy a Bird Song Symphony where participants can learn to identify common birds by their songs and calls.
The WV Department of Environmental Protection will demonstrate how a marble rolls through a constructed web of recycled materials. Participants will also experience the Steam Cleaner Pinball game presented by the Cacapon Institute. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.