Christmas Tidings

Gingerbread man hunt
Fliers for this fun, holiday-themed contest will be sent home with elementary schoolers in the county. Gingerbread men will be placed around Romney businesses and residences, and each gingerbread man found will have a letter to unlock a special code. Prizes will be offered for contest winners.
This contest runs until Dec. 23, and is sponsored by Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.
Hope Christian Church Christmas program
Hope Christian Church in Augusta presents “The Mystery,” a Christmas program that tells the story of Jesus in an interactive way.
The program will be held Dec. 3, 5, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at both 2 and 7 p.m. There will be a free-will offering as well.
Romney town lighting
The annual lighting of the town will be on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the old courthouse. Beginning at 4 p.m., businesses downtown will be open late, participating in a free “cookie crawl” for families. Hot chocolate will be available as well. Entertainment will be provided by the Honeybee Community Choir and the Ukulele Club.
Festival of Trees
On the lawn of the Courthouse Annex building in Romney will be a forest of beautifully decorated trees, donated by local businesses, civic groups and more, and the forest will officially be lit on Dec. 3 in conjunction with the Romney town lighting.
The trees will be up until Jan. 2.
American Legion Post 91 soup sale
The American Legion in Romney will be offering soups and sandwiches for sale on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until they run out as a part of the Romney lighting ceremony and Winterfest celebration.
Augusta UMC Christmas chicken BBQ benefit
The Augusta UMC will be having a drive-thru chicken BBQ to benefit children from the Augusta area on Dec. 4, starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. The $5 chicken halves will be sold in the church parking lot across from the elementary school. Some backed items will be available as well.
All proceeds will benefit children’s Christmas gifts.
Co-op Christmas open house
The Co-op, Romney’s hub for the arts, will be holding their Christmas open house Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. All are invited to come and enjoy a festive atmosphere with food, wine, art demonstrations and music.
The Co-op is located in Romney at 56 S. Marsham Street, the brick building sharing a lawn with Taggart Hall.
River House artisan market
Get some of your holiday shopping done locally at The River House’s artisan market on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Support local artists by shopping their locally-made goods, and take time to stop in the café, grab a bite or a sip and stay awhile.
Craft bazaar at the Bottling Works
Faith-Family-Crafting is hosting their 2021 Christmas Craft Bazaar on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Bottling Works in Romney. Local vendors will be selling handmade/homemade goods, and there will also be Christmas crafting workshops held throughout the day.
For more information, visit the Faith-Family-Crafting Facebook page.
‘Gods Gifts of Love’
Sponsored by Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, X-Press Stop Liberty at North River, Slanesville Ruritan Club, North River Ruritan Club and Dollar General in Capon Bridge, the annual “Gods Gifts of Love” signup event will be Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The signup will be held at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren (11800 Northwestern Pike, Augusta). For additional information, or if you have questions, call 304-359-0652 or 304-359-0728.
