Christmas Tidings

Operation Christmas Child
Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child need to be dropped off next week.
The Romney drop-off site is Safe Haven Tabernacle, 125 N. Charlevoix Place.
Hours at Safe Haven will be 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 15-19; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21; and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
For more information, call the church at 304-822-0258.
Bringing of the Greens
Embrace the Christmas tradition of “bringing in the greens” at the Co-op in Romney on Nov. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Bring in your fresh-cut greenery and branches, which will be transformed into holiday decorations for homes and storefronts. Volunteers and the public are welcome to join in and help.
For more information, call the Co-op at 304-822-5150.
Festival of Lights
The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta with a lighting ceremony, complete with free admission, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies, as well as a visit from Santa. The lighting of the giant Christmas tree will be at 5:30 p.m., and folks are welcome to enjoy the 230 light displays in the park.
The festival will run until January.
Romney town lighting
The annual lighting of the town will be on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the old courthouse. Beginning at 4 p.m., businesses downtown will be participating in a “cookie crawl,” and hot chocolate will be available as well. Entertainment will be provided by the Honeybee Community Choir and the Ukulele Club.
American Legion Post 91
The American Legion in Romney will be offering soups and sandwiches for sale on Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until they run out as a part of the Romney lighting ceremony and Winterfest celebration.
If you have a holiday event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
