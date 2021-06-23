I can picture it now: “Fresh out of college, a young writer, naïve about the ways of the world, finds herself working for a small newspaper in a sleepy mountain town. With her uncommon wit, dangerously good looks and wicked street smarts, will she be able to find her place in the hills of Hampshire County? Or will small town relationships, gossip and politics eat her alive? See it all in what will certainly be the film of the decade: ‘New Kid in the Holler.’”
I can see it now. My name in lights.
Hold on a second; didn’t Romney even find itself on a list this Christmas of “Hallmark movie towns”? This just keeps getting better and better.
Jokes aside, I do actually have an issue with people thinking about their lives like they’re the main character in a movie or a novel. It’s kind of annoying and incredibly self-unaware, and it ends up making them fairly self-absorbed.
But that doesn’t mean that sometimes, life doesn’t imitate art.
For example, I myself am in the middle of an “Eat, Pray, Love” cycle in my life. I’m trying to be fancier with my cooking, I am praying a little bit more and I do yoga on my living room floor. Namaste.
And recently, I was in a compromising position (Downward-facing Dog, to be precise) and I looked over, and under my couch I saw a half-eaten bag of chocolate chips.
I started munching on them (that’s the “Eat” part), thanked God for this under-the-couch gift (that would be the “pray” element) and then I finished my yoga as a happy camper (of course, “Love”).
Just like in the Julia Roberts movie. What, y’all don’t remember that part?
I guess when I moved here, people were wondering what sort of things even HAPPEN in this area. And to be honest with you, I thought the same thing before moving here and realizing that my Hallmark description of Hampshire as “sleepy” is incredibly inaccurate. Typical. Leave it to an out-of-state move-in to mess THAT up.
I mean, I went to the Flying Squirrel Farm’s Kindred Spirits Festival this weekend, and it was anything but “sleepy.”
I wasn’t sure what to expect when my Toyota Camry bumped along up the gravel path to the barn, but what I got was a crash course in Appalachian music, a little bit of funk brought out of D.C. with Joe Keyes and the Late Bloomer Band, a face-to-face meeting with the head of the pig that had been roasted the night before and an opportunity to mingle with some new folks during an event that could be held in person, with no thought of Covid.
Covid wasn’t on the Rada.
(That’s a dumb joke, but see, my character in the Emma June biopic makes dumb jokes like that, and, as an audience member, you’re obliged to laugh.)
Realistically, I know I can’t plan how each day goes during my time here. I can’t walk through each day like the protagonist of a really annoying (yet highly-rated) movie. All I can do is enjoy each moment as I’m living it, and make the most of my reality.
But, seriously. If anyone wants to make a movie about my life, I can send you my resume. I don’t have acting experience, other than acting like a dork 99 percent of the time, but honesty should count for something.
