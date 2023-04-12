blood clot

MORGANTOWN – Deep venous thrombosis (DVT), blood clots of the deep veins of the body, affects people of all ages and genders and can quickly become life threatening if left untreated.

Blood clotting is an important way the body responds to injuries to prevent blood loss. However, sometimes these clots can form in the veins of the legs or pelvis causing a DVT, which can block the flow of blood back to the heart. If DVTs are not treated, the clot can break free and travel through the blood vessels to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism (PE), a blockage of the blood vessels in the lungs.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.