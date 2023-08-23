WVSOM

Samantha Lidel, a behavioral health therapist at the clinic, practices the NADA protocols as part of her certification process.

LEWISBURG – Patients in recovery from opioid use disorder have an additional treatment option at a Beckley clinic, as a result of training provided at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).

The school’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) is sponsoring the use of the National Acupuncture Detoxification Association (NADA) protocol at Revive Healthcare, a medication-assisted treatment clinic based at Beckley Area Medical Clinic.

