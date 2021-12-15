Nov. 28 began the Season of Advent.
I love the Season of Advent, but what does Advent mean?
The season of Advent, which comes from the Latin word adventus meaning “coming” or “visit,” begins 4 Sundays before Christmas and ends on Christmas Eve. Advent is the beginning of the church year for Christians. We, therefore, are already in a new year — one of hope, anticipation, and expectation.
During Advent, we prepare for and anticipate the coming of Christ. We remember the longing of Jews for a Messiah and our own longing for and need of forgiveness, wholeness and a new beginning.
Even as we look back and celebrate the birth of Jesus in a humble stable in Bethlehem, we also look forward anticipating the 2nd coming of Christ as the fulfillment of all that was promised by his first coming.
Advent is not as important as Christmas for many. They want to jump right from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
Advent reminds us a better day is coming. A new kingdom is coming to be set up on this earth, one that many look forward to eagerly; one that will be rejected by surprisingly many, one in which all covenants and divine-human wills align.
“Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done,” as our prayer says. And so, this week’s column is about covenants and the breaking of covenants.
In the verses following Jeremiah 33, a typical Advent reading, God’s covenant with nature underscores this point. “If any of you could break my covenant with the day and my covenant with the night, so that day and night would not come at their appointed times, only then could my covenant with my servant David be broken” (Jeremiah 33:20–21a).
If the book of Jeremiah emphasizes anything, it is that these people, not to mention its kings, know how to break covenants. By Jeremiah’s account, time and again Israel and Judah could and did break their covenant with God to their own lasting injury.
Yet here God wagers, rightly, that they cannot hope to damage God’s covenant with the created order.
Theologian Margaret Odell states: “Here, then, is the mystery: God’s promises to God’s people are as reliable as day following night. That fact fundamentally changes the meaning of Jerusalem’s self-destruction. Because God is faithful, the dead end of Judah’s rebellion against God becomes the starting point for God’s new work. Where they have torn down, God is already preparing to build up. What they have plucked up, God will certainly cause to grow again.”
I find great reason for hope in this passage, because God’s people continue to know how to break covenants. I can’t help but think of the controversy over mask and vaccine mandates. We are so used to breaking covenants that we think nothing of refusing to be in covenant with our neighbors, to protect one another in the face of a devastating pandemic.
There are those among us who refer to such mandates as tyranny and set themselves up as victims of oppression.
I can’t help but think of the controversy over tighter gun control and our culture’s worship of weapons. We are so used to breaking covenants that we again think nothing of endangering our neighbors with allowing seventeen year olds to carry military style weapons with no restrictions.
To even suggest doing so brings down arguments that will eventually break down our society. But maybe that is the doorway for this new Kingdom. Time will only tell.
The inhabitants of Jerusalem during Jeremiah’s time tore down their own houses to try to stop a forthcoming invasion by King Nebuchadnezzar’s troops. Due to their own fear, they destroyed their city and themselves before the king’s troops ever arrived.
Now a frightening new Covid variant has emerged and there is no sign of any leadership to help us control our violent tendencies. One has to wonder if any lessons have been learned.
But the message of Advent, at least according to the lesson from Jeremiah, is that God will continue to rebuild, no matter how many times we tear down our own houses by refusing to be in covenant with God and one another.
And so, there is hope. Spend time in reflection this Advent, readers. And be gentle with yourselves so you can be gentle with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.