While we are able to purchase strawberries year-round from our grocery stores, they don’t quite compare to the amazing taste that local strawberries provide. From strawberry pies, shortcakes and jellies to just plain off the vine, you can’t beat the taste of a locally grown strawberry!

Standing alone as the only fruit to model its seeds on the outside, strawberries are loaded with phytonutrients and nutrients that benefit our body in many ways. Because strawberries contain an impressive number of antioxidants, they have the capability to boost the immune system, reduce signs of early aging and prevent certain cancers. The antioxidants in strawberries also interact with free radicals and prevent cell damage.

