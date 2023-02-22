Welcome to the season of Lent and welcome back to the Romney Christian Ministerial Association Lenten Luncheons and a return to our former sit-down lunch format! Our devotional theme for this year invites us to consider the people who encountered Jesus on his way to the cross. This year, I’m beginning at the end, and I’ve chosen to speak about the Roman centurion who witnessed Jesus’ death at the cross.
We don’t know much about this guy except that he is a centurion. He is a Roman soldier, a kind of commanding officer, with considerable experience and authority over a large group of soldiers. He’s likely seen some tough stuff. It’s possible that he and some of his subordinates were given the gruesome task of nailing condemned criminals to crosses to die as punishment and to serve as a vivid warning to anyone else who might think of committing a crime against Rome.
We also don’t know anything about the state of his heart, mind and spirit. Maybe this centurion is weary from the violence that Rome was capable of inflicting to maintain the so-called “Pax Romana”—the Roman Peace. Maybe he’d like his life to be peaceful. Maybe he’s no longer a fan of the pantheon of Roman deities who have to be appeased so they’re not provoked to anger. Maybe he was searching for some new meaning in his life.
So here they are…job done…watching and waiting for the criminals to die so that they can report back to headquarters “mission accomplished.”
Jesus’ death seems to come quickly; instead of days, Jesus passes within hours. However, Jesus’ death happens with signs and wonders. Matthew tells us that the skies had darkened, there was an earthquake, and damage within the Jewish Temple. As the dust is settling, this un-named centurion exclaims, “Truly, this man was the Son of God!” (Matthew 26:54).
I’d like to think that this man was changed for the better as a result of his experience watching with Jesus that day. I hope that he was. Again, we just don’t know; I’ve not found him referenced directly later on in the experiences of Jesus’ disciples later on. We have only what we have in the text.
As we begin our Lenten journey this year, I hope we will take advantage of all of the available spiritual resources and take time to journey with Jesus to the Cross and Easter. Take time every day to reflect on Jesus life and death, and linger at the cross. I hope that we are willing to let Jesus shake things up in our lives, to shine His light into our darkness, and I hope we’re willing at the end of Lent to proclaim to the world as did the centurion, “This man is the Son of God!” I further hope that we can proclaim, “My life is changed because of Him!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.