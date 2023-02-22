lent

Welcome to the season of Lent and welcome back to the Romney Christian Ministerial Association Lenten Luncheons and a return to our former sit-down lunch format!  Our devotional theme for this year invites us to consider the people who encountered Jesus on his way to the cross.  This year, I’m beginning at the end, and I’ve chosen to speak about the Roman centurion who witnessed Jesus’ death at the cross.

We don’t know much about this guy except that he is a centurion. He is a Roman soldier, a kind of commanding officer, with considerable experience and authority over a large group of soldiers.  He’s likely seen some tough stuff.  It’s possible that he and some of his subordinates were given the gruesome task of nailing condemned criminals to crosses to die as punishment and to serve as a vivid warning to anyone else who might think of committing a crime against Rome.

