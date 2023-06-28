It’s summertime, and the living is easy – and hot. And while some people are blessed with the opportunity to splash in the splendor of a private pool, others have to find creative ways to keep the kids cool due to the community pool’s closing.
Hampshire County Public Library’s director Anna Poland expressed that while she feels bad for the families that utilized the pool during the summer, she is happy that a group has come together to build a new one for the community.
She reminded folks that libraries offer books of all genres for children to read and many activities to keep them entertained.
“The great thing about books and audiobooks is that you can take them anywhere to read – and they will take you anywhere your imagination takes you,” Poland said.
The HCPL in Romney is in the middle of its All Together Now summer reading program for kids and adults. Readers are awarded different prizes depending on how many books they read. All Together Now is filled with many activities throughout the week and ends with a closing party on July 29.
But reading can be enjoyed at any time of day and any time of the year. The Hampshire Library will also bring a puppet show, games nights and learning activities for the kids this summer. And the best part? It’s free.
Poland said the library has seen more children involved in the activities they offer at the library, but they “always welcome more.”
The bookworm activity on the east side of the county is also rising.
Capon Bridge Library director Nancy Meade said this summer’s reading program was “a tremendous turnout.”
Meade said that the CB library had 109 registered students this year – the most they have “ever” had.
She shared that the bigger number could be partially attributed to the new influx of residents, but Capon Bridge Library also sees families who live in Romney.
“It’s been awesome… I think the word has gotten out how much the children and parents enjoy our program,” she added.
Regardless of the season, both libraries’ staff work diligently to provide year-round activities, resources and crafts for children and adults. Have they mentioned that it’s all free?
Between books, movie nights, theatre and summertime festivals, Hampshire County embraces various opportunities for kids and their parents for fun in the sun (or the shade.)
A walk from CBL to The River House can find folks with even more activities. TRH offers Art-For-All every Saturday, featuring free arts and crafts for all ages and abilities. Additionally, a monthly chess club welcomes all ages and skill levels to challenge their thinking.
Additionally, Light Up Capon Bridge director Michelle Warnick shared that their first outdoor movie night was a “huge success,” and they had over 125 movie watchers. The group even scheduled a Kids Bike Race for July 8 and another movie night on July 14 – both held at Giffin Park in Capon Bridge.
Back on the west side of the county in Romney, Missoula Children’s Theatre is returning for a week of theatre practice and finishing with a performance at the West Virginia Schools for Deaf and the Blind on July 22. “The Secret Garden” musical adaptation is looking for kids grades 1-12 for 60 roles. The opportunity is free and gives the stage to kids who are curious about performing but have no previous experience. Visit hampshriearts.org for more information.
Later on in the summer, Hampshire County Parks and Rec is hosting “Saturday in the Park” at Central Hampshire on August 12. The free event offers food, games, a wet slide and other goodies.
Hampshire Parks & Rec president Larry See said many kids participated in the various sports clinics this summer. They offered boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and football programs this year.
“We’ve always tried to get as many activities to kids as much as were are capable of offering,” See said.
Clubs such as 4-H, Boy Scouts and church-led groups bring yearlong activities and offer ways to build lifelong friendships and lessons. The pool may be closed, but with some parental effort, kids can find new friends, hobbies or passions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.