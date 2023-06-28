It’s summertime, and the living is easy – and hot. And while some people are blessed with the opportunity to splash in the splendor of a private pool, others have to find creative ways to keep the kids cool due to the community pool’s closing.

Hampshire County Public Library’s director Anna Poland expressed that while she feels bad for the families that utilized the pool during the summer, she is happy that a group has come together to build a new one for the community.

0628 Kids summer fun 1.jpeg

Week three of the kids summer reading program at Capon Bridge Library saw busy bees buzzing around and learning about plant pollination.
0628 Kids summer fun 2.jpeg

Last year’s Saturday in the Park event saw sunny skies, lots of smiles and painted faces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.