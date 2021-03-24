We are well on our way to spring now. Daylight Saving Time has begun and the days are getting longer.
I wouldn’t rule out any cold weather just yet, though. You know how unruly March can be, so don’t be afraid to cover at night if you need to.
If you have never had a gardening journal, please consider starting one. As we get older, we tend to forget little things and it is so handy to just look and see what we did last year.
Try it for just one season and if you hate it, don’t do it any longer. It really is worth the time to keep a record and to have it all in one place.
When you’re going outdoors, do a little stretching and bending before you go out and walk around and make a plan before you begin. It’s easy to get carried away by sunny skies and warmer temperatures.
Don’t take on more than you can reasonably do in one afternoon. Remember, this is only the beginning. Finishing one project, no matter how small, is a good way to start.
Larry has cut down all the ornamental grass and it looks very bare now. The winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum) is blooming more this year than it has in years. So many shrubs are leafing out already and I expect forsythia blooms soon. You just gotta love spring.
Even in winter, I love to get plants outside as much as possible, so my geraniums and other plants wintering in the garage have been getting daily outings on the sunny warm driveway.
This week we moved them to the sunroom so they’re going out on the deck instead. A couple geraniums and a few houseplants needed some spring cosmetic trimming, and now they’re all ready for spring.
There are some houseplants that don’t ever go out and they are getting turned and watered more, along with some weak fertilizer. They will begin getting full strength fertilizer in a week or so.
The beginning of April is usually when they get put back in action and on a regular schedule.
OK, planning is over; it’s time to put all your winter thoughts into action.
Give your compost another turn, you’re going to be using it. If it’s wet, be careful to not tromp all over your garden as you can compact the soil and suffocate roots and plants trying to emerge.
Gather your tools together so you don’t have to get up and down before you even get started. I take a small plastic tote that holds most of what I use. We also have mailboxes in 2 different areas with gloves, scissors and small pruners, a trowel and a hand rake inside.
It’s amazing how many times I am out and just need to dig a weed or snip a flower or 2. Since they stay dry inside, we can leave everything in the mailboxes year round.
Mix your compost into the soil and get your flower and herb beds ready for planting. Many herbs can be planted now and grown as perennials, so check for hardy varieties of your favorites.
You can also begin tilling the compost into the soil for your vegetable garden. This will expose any pests hiding in the soil. Rain and even freezing won’t do any harm now, but you will need to till again when you get ready to plant.
You can plant frost tolerant perennials like primroses and pansies, but wait until the soil dries out more and the temperatures consistently stay above 50 before planting summer bulbs like dahlias. If you plant bulbs in containers, you can get them all done now and keep them close to the house, but be prepared to cover them if low temps are predicted.
We have a few areas that would benefit from some more primroses, but many years we can’t find them in the nurseries. They are reliable, self sufficient beauties that will multiply if they have room. I love pansies and many Johnny jump ups have sprung up all around the back.
I am sure this applies to no one, but if, on the outside chance, you didn’t clean your pots last fall, get them out and do it now. Brush out any loose dirt and rinse.
Then clean them with a 1 part bleach to 8 parts water solution to sterilize the container. This is important to kill any diseases or even worse, pest eggs that may still be lurking in the container. Let it dry in the sunshine.
Now, mix up your soil so you’re ready to plant.
If you haven’t removed the mulch around your plants, you can do it now. Even if we get freezing nights, I doubt we will have enough to freeze the ground again. Hope springs eternal, does it not.
