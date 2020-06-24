ROMNEY — The Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad opened quietly on June 13, and they’ve been facing the COVID-19 challenge head-on since then while also juggling some major, exciting changes to their business.
Celeste Swartzfager-Franzen, one of the Potomac Eagle’s owners, said that maybe 90 percent of the calls they get at the station are folks inquiring about the COVID-19 guidelines on the train, and Franzen said they’re taking all of the concerns extremely seriously, even though it’s foreign territory to them.
“We’re only running at 50 percent capacity,” she explained. “There’s assigned seats, and you can get up and move about the train, but it is assigned seating a minimum of 6 feet apart.”
Camille Ensley, who is another coordinator of the Potomac Eagle, said, “People want to know all about how we’re cleaning. People are really particular about wearing masks, and they want to know what we’re doing on our end and what we require of the customers.”
Well, Patton Swartzfager, Franzen’s brother and one of the conductors on the train, laid out exactly what the business is doing to keep folks safe:
“We put up social distancing signs at the depot, painted 6 foot marks on the platform for the ticket office and in the bathrooms people are only allowed in 1 at a time,” he explained. “We follow behind periodically, disinfecting everything, and every seat, window and doorknob is sanitized.”
The train also requires passengers to wear masks, as well as all of the Potomac Eagle employees.
“We do employee screening every day,” Franzen added. “And to ride, there are questions passengers need to answer with COVID-19 guidelines, like ‘have you been exposed?’ or ‘are you having these symptoms?’”
While COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into most businesses’ plans this summer, the Potomac Eagle is no different. This summer though, the train has added several new elements to their business plan, such as a new class system for passengers and an entirely new train ride: the Sunset Trough Excursion.
“We started a new excursion,” Franzen outlined. “It’s only on 1 Friday per month, and the train leaves at 6 p.m. and you’re back at 9.”
“People are very interested in it,” Ensley chipped in. “People get very excited when we mention it. Instead of taking the regular trough trip, they think about making the sunset one.”
The railroad’s 1st sunset trip is this Friday.
As far as the new classes of service, Franzen and Ensley are pumped to offer a revamped selection: Superior Club, First Class, Premium Coach and Standard Coach. More information on what exactly these classes of service offer is on the Potomac Eagle website, www.potomaceagle.com.
Classic railroad favorites such as the gondola (open-air) car and a stocked gift shop (though, stocked to a minimal level to help with COVID-19 limitations) are still mainstays and awaiting visitors as well.
With COVID-19 guidelines in place and new excursions and classes of service to offer, the staff at the Potomac Eagle are certainly busy, and the face that they didn’t get to open on time because of the pandemic didn’t help.
“We had to push our opening back 3 specific dates,” Franzen said. “We are absolutely ecstatic, so happy to be open.” o
