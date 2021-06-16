A few months ago, my toilet was leaking.
It started as kind of a, “is there wetness on the ground by the toilet?” kind of thing. I thought back; had I had any male visitors to that bathroom? I know men have a hard time with aim sometimes, so naturally that was my 1st thought.
(Then, of course, I remembered that in order to have male visitors to my apartment, I would actually have to invite them over, and my desire for privacy really doesn’t leave much room for that nonsense. Also, men have cooties. I digress.)
But nope, no visitors.
I brought my landlord up to check out the toilet, and we couldn’t really diagnose the issue. We fiddled with this screw and that valve, and he said he’d talk to a plumber and I said I’d talk to (you guessed it) my dad.
Because my father is the ultimate Toilet Sensei, having described to me many times about how a toilet works, what sort of plumbing activity happens below the surface, etc., etc., I felt confident that he could help me, even from 138 miles away.
And this is where I would like to mention that technology is a really beautiful thing, because I was able to use my phone to FaceTime my dad and show him the underside of my toilet tank.
Yep, I held a flashlight in my mouth and I used this handy-dandy video chat feature to show my dad the kind of toilet I’m working with.
(Also, side note: the small-flashlight-held-in-the-mouth thing is something that just screams “BILL GROSSKOPF” to me, and I did chuckle inwardly as I held the light between my teeth. It had to be an inward chuckle, because if I did it outwardly, my flashlight would fall into the toilet. And that would not be helpful in the slightest.)
The leak was coming from the left side of my toilet, under the tank. My dad (present via iPhone) and I deduced that there weren’t any cracks in the tank. He asked me if I needed to tighten the bolt on that side of the tank. Holding my phone so he could see me, I twisted the bolt. It didn’t move; it was as tight as it could be.
Perplexing.
After letting my dad go and promising I’d keep him updated on what the plumber said, my landlord and I continued to mull this issue over.
Then, an idea: maybe try tightening the bolt on the right side of the tank, just for fun.
An interesting notion, since the leak was on the other side, but I was game. I tightened the right bolt, and boom. No more leak.
Because I have an old house, everything is a little tilted to the left side. So even though the water was leaking from the right side of the tank, it was rolling to the left side and pooling there.
Physics, am I right?
Now, every time I go back to Fredericksburg and visit my parents, my dad asks about my toilet.
It’s one of the string of questions he will ask about my functionality as an adult: “How’s the car?” then “How’s the laptop?” then “How’s the stove?” and then finally, “How’s the toilet?”
I feel lucky that I have a dad who checks up on me and asks me about my toilet. Left to my own devices, I’d probably have returned to the chamber-pot-out-the-window technique like they did in the old days. You know, like in the 1980s.
All I’m saying is that my dad, whether he’s being a resource, a goofball, a life coach, an auto mechanic or a plumber, he helps. He helps, he cares and he follows through. And I’ll always need that, and I’m lucky to have it.
