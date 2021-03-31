For the 1st time since moving to Romney, my parents came to visit me this weekend.
And, for the last few months, I had been carefully cultivating an “I need my parents’ help” list so that when they came to visit, I could put them to work.
Over here in the Grosskopf family, we’re really more about the functional visiting; catching up while actually doing something productive.
So naturally, in my Notes app on my iPhone, I had a working list.
I needed them to look at my stovetop. Before my parents left on Saturday, I had only been able to use 1 of my stovetop units without setting off my fire alarm. Now, I can use all 4.
Also, apparently stovetop units need little pans under them? Mine haven’t had those since I moved in, and I was woefully unaware of what I was missing. So, my dad and I bought some aluminum pie plates and jerry-rigged some pans to go under my units.
We checked that off the list.
I also needed help rotating my mattress. Now, it’s not that I am unable to rotate a mattress myself. I am an independent young woman. It’s not physical strength that’s the issue.
When I tried to rotate it by myself about a month and a half ago, I got confused. I started my rotation, thought it was going swimmingly and then I lost it. I got all befuddled. I couldn’t remember which corner I was supposed to be keeping my eye on, so when I thought I’d rotated it, I had just moved it back to square 1.
Typical Emma.
But, my dad helped me with that when they came to visit. We checked that off the list.
My dad made a picnic table and transported it all the way here to Romney, so now I have somewhere to sit when the weather gets warmer. Mom and I helped navigate the table out of the bed of Dad’s truck and into its place in my backyard.
We checked that off the list.
Check, check, check. “Productive” doesn’t even BEGIN to describe how the weekend was.
We even won some bonus points:
They stayed at the Koolwink, so now I’ve finally seen the interior with my own eyes. It did not disappoint.
They got to meet some of the folks in my office, which is good, because I only reference my parents about a gajillion times a day.
I made my dad pull over on our way back from buying pie plates so he could meet Ed and Becky Morgan. I talk to my parents about the school board all the time, so imagine my delight when I saw Ed hawking his wares Saturday morning. It was a perfect opportunity for a meat and greet.
Get it? Because Quicken Farm sells meat?
(Cue the collective eye roll.)
Mom and Dad will be back once the weather warms up (and stays warm, because I’m not into this “75 degrees one day, then 40 degrees the next day, then 80 degrees the day after” nonsense. March is not a real month, I’m convinced). Maybe we can have dinner on my new picnic table. Maybe they’ll meet more of my circle here in Hampshire County.
Maybe I’ll come up with another list of chores that I need my parents’ help with.
What? Three heads are better than 1, right?
