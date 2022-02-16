When Jan. 1 rolled around, we all had the same thought: “New year, new me.”
Well, we’re almost 2 months into the new year, and studies show that by the time February wraps up, 80 percent of folks have already abandoned their New Year’s resolutions.
Whether your resolutions were to lose weight, pick up a new hobby, exercise 5 times a week or spend less money, chances are you (and many others) have let them fall by the wayside.
We asked our staff to offer a few simple ideas that can make a big difference in your 2022 for the better.
Raise your glass
When you’re a kid, it’s easy to remember to drink water. First, your mom is probably always reminding you to do it. Second, when you’re running around and playing outside, gulping down glass after glass of water is easy-peasy.
Then you enter your teens. Maybe you play a sport, and you’re always guzzling water to stay hydrated and keep your muscles healthy.
But as soon as you become an adult?
Your mom isn’t reminding you to drink it anymore. You aren’t winded after running up and down the basketball court or soccer field anymore. I mean, you WOULD be, if you were still running up and down the basketball court or soccer field, but these days, we’ve got bigger fish to fry. And “drinking water” isn’t one of those fish.
Did you know that only about 20 percent of people drink as much water per day as they’re supposed to? Technically, we’re supposed to be putting down 8 to 10 glasses of water daily. That means that most of us have a couple glasses of water per day and just pretend that it’s enough to keep us properly hydrated.
Most resolutions we dropped were large, potentially unsustainable changes to our lifestyle. Maybe there was some wishful thinking sprinkled in there too, like, “Yeah, I’m absolutely going to make a conscious effort to keep my house clean.” Sure. Sure you are.
Upping your water intake isn’t an unsustainable change. Set alarms on your phone throughout the day to remind you to have a glass. Carry around a big water bottle as a physical reminder to stay hydrated. When you have a meal, have 2 glasses of water with it instead of 1. See? Baby steps to get to those 8-to-10 in.
Well? What are you waiting for? Pour a glass and get sippin’.
-Emma June Grosskopf
Eat your veggies
I eat my peas with honey;
I’ve done it all my life.
It makes them taste quite funny,
But it sticks them to my knife.
OK, so I don’t really use honey, but I do eat my peas — and carrots and broccoli and lettuce — and a bunch of other vegetables.
The simple guideline is this: Eat at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day.
That’s just 1 or 2 with each meal, or some as a snack between.
They don’t have to be a lot of work. Grab a banana or apple or (this time of year) mandarin orange on the go. Don’t forget our Hampshire County peaches in the summer, or plums or nectarines.
Not a cook? Carrots and celery and tomatoes are all fine raw.
The benefits are amazing, especially if you’re struggling with weight.
First, they’re low-calorie as long as you don’t load them up with butter.
Second, eating a couple of portions at a meal helps fill you up and can replace a starch, which if you eat too much of turns to fat.
(By the way, in this regard potatoes don’t really count as a vegetable and corn is iffy. They’re both pretty starch- and sugar-intensive.)
Third, fruits and veggies provide a lot of the right nutrients to keep your skin clear, your blood pressure down and other untold benefits.
You don’t have to overdo it either. One small banana is a serving of fruit. A big one counts as 2. A half dozen to 8 baby carrots are a serving. A cup of berries or sliced fruit or veggies is about the size of your fist.
You’ll feel better. You’ll eat less bad stuff.
Do like Mom always said and eat your vegetables.
-Jim King
Room to roam
We as individuals need to have passions to pursue outside of our busy lives with work and families. These passions keep us chasing something, whether that’s a goal or a memory that we are trying to duplicate.
My passion is spending time outside, chasing animals and basking in the fresh air that we have at our fingertips. Being in West Virginia, I think that we oftentimes forget how truly blessed we are to have so much room to roam without feeling closed in. This room has certainly enabled me to chase my passions and create memories that I will carry for a lifetime.
There is simply no place I would rather be on a cool, still morning than chasing bucks or gobblers on my home turf here in West Virginia. Having so much natural beauty surrounding us creates a backdrop that many other parts of the country simply do not have. Every time I climb to the top of a ridge, I am reminded of this and do my best to take notice of the surrounding views. This is especially true in the fall when the leaves are changing, as the beauty is simply breathtaking, making me wonder how anyone could not love this place.
Whether it is the smell of fall on a frosty November morning or the sound of a lovesick gobbler on a warm April day, there is simply nothing like being outside and experiencing what this place has to offer. I cannot express what the opportunity to pursue game throughout this county and region means to me. I can assure you, I will be spending as much time outside as I can, taking in all of the natural sights and sounds that West Virginia has to offer.
-Josh Crawford
Getting woofy
One of the best decisions I made in life was to welcome a dog into my home.
Nittany the Pooch is a loyal and loving companion and truly my best friend. She knows when I’m happy, worried, upset, angry, tired or just grumpy, but will offer kisses and snuggles no matter the mood.
Lady Pooch has helped me maintain a healthy lifestyle by motivating me to take daily hikes. She has been a great travel companion as well, willing to explore the toughest of terrains, from the Appalachian Mountaintops to the shores of Lake Michigan.
If you live alone, having a dog is perfect to protect the household. Honestly, I don’t need to lock my car doors anymore as the sounds of Pooch getting woofy is more frightening than any car alarm.
On a lighter note, dogs are great guinea pigs too. When I was learning photography, Pooch was the perfect subject and never judged how bad the photo might be.
A dog is a great source to blame for inconveniences in life. If your feet stink, you can blame the dog. If your house is messy, blame the dog. If you’re late to work, blame the dog. If you didn’t do your homework, blame the dog.
For single women and men, I recommend getting a dog instead of a membership to the gym. Truth be told, Lady Pooch certainly helped me get a girlfriend.
Without a doubt, having a loving, caring, sweetheart of a dog has made me a better, happier and more responsible person, living life with a purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.