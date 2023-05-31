Have you noticed the media, especially TV, has forgotten why this Memorial Day is a celebration? Every newscast begins with all the trouble you are going to have getting to your favorite vacation spot or beach, no mention of any celebration to honor the veterans – just traffic and weather. I would welcome some rain, as I believe the farmers would as well. If we don’t get some soon, the crops and gardens will not survive.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church, during their morning worship service, acknowledged the veterans who are members of their congregation and have placed flags on the graves of 78 veterans who are buried in their cemetery.
The church will celebrate their annual homecoming/memorial service on Sunday, June 18. There will be a covered dish carry-in lunch served after the morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 10 a.m. The lunch has not been held for the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club is currently planning their Fourth of July celebration. The opening ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. and the club will be awarding scholarships to four area graduating seniors. A pork and barbecued chicken dinner will be served in the dining room following the opening ceremony and from the satellite kitchen, chicken, sandwiches, French fries, homemade ice cream, etc. Will be available for purchase. Other activities will be a classic car show, music by “Five of a Kind,” horseshoe tournament, and an auction of items donated by local merchants and individuals. Free admission.
Happy birthday wishes to Brian Spaid, May 28; Carolyn Bland, June 11; and Sharon Jenkins, June 14.
Congratulations to Pastor Mike and Lorri, who celebrated their wedding anniversary on May 21, and to Vicki and David Shorter, who celebrated their 50th on May 26.
