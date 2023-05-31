Harry Spaid

Have you noticed the media, especially TV, has forgotten why this Memorial Day is a celebration? Every newscast begins with all the trouble you are going to have getting to your favorite vacation spot or beach, no mention of any celebration to honor the veterans – just traffic and weather. I would welcome some rain, as I believe the farmers would as well. If we don’t get some soon, the crops and gardens will not survive. 

The Timber Ridge Christian Church, during their morning worship service, acknowledged the veterans who are members of their congregation and have placed flags on the graves of 78 veterans who are buried in their cemetery. 

(0) comments

