100 Years Ago — July 6, 1921
Notwithstanding the heat, tourist travel through here has been rather heavy. Both Romney hotels have been full for some days and the Hampshire Club is also well filled. Twenty-four guests arrived there Saturday.
Four cases of smallpox were reported from the upper end of the Trough. Dr. Shull, county health officer, went there yesterday to look over the situation.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Carskadon returned Thursday from their wedding trip during which they toured by motor sections of Virginia and Maryland. Friday night they were tendered a reception at the home of the groom’s parents in Headsville. More than a hundred guests were present.
50 Years Ago — July 7, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. “Ed” Barbe are visiting relatives, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Barbe, Casper, Wyo.
Mr. and Mrs. Cleal Rinker and David, Mr. and Mrs. Charles “Buck” Rinker and son, Stevie, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Majewski and sons, Shane and Timmy, were in Cass Sunday and went on the scenic tour on the train.
Tech. Sgt. Ronald R. Omps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Omps, of Bloomery, is a member of the Tactical Air Command element airlifting refugees from East Pakistan to the state of Assam bordering the Himalayas in northeast India.
The sergeant has completed 18 months of duty in Vietnam. He is a 1960 graduate of Capon Bridge High School. His wife, Burma, is the daughter of Mrs. Gladys Mathias, Augusta
40 Years Ago — July 1, 1981
Mrs. Avery Shingleton, nurses’ aide, and Mrs. Rhea Arnold, teacher, retired with the closing of the 1980-81 school year at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
Christopher Archibald, a junior at Hampshire High School, has been accepted by AFS International as a summer exchange student in Belgium. He will be staying with a farm family in the rural southwest (Flanders) of Belgium, near the French border
30 Years Ago — July 3, 1991
One hundred and fifty-four county 4-H’ers traveled “Back to the Future” at their annual 4-H camp June 17-21 at Hampshire Park.
Scoring a 9-3 victory over the Cubs in the playoffs, the Cardinals are the proud champs this year in the Hampshire County Little League. Cardinal proud coach is Burl Charlton and manager is Tommy Hott.
Twelve-year-olds playing this year are Joshua Timbrook and Elijah Herbaugh.
CAPON CHAPEL — Mrs. Brenda Hiett and grandson Adam, Mrs. Carol Fultz of this community and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Oates of Frederick County are vacationing in the Carolinas this week.
20 Years Ago — July 5, 2001
On June 17, Enid Saville, along with granddaughter, Kelly Sperry and children, Abington, Va., traveled to Collingswood, N.J., to attend the high school graduation of Enid’s grandson, Ross Shannon. Following his graduation, Ross left for a two-week mission trip to Alaska.
JUNCTION — Debbie Williams and children have returned to their home in Spain after spending a couple of weeks with homefolks in the area. Debbie is the daughter of Steve Hartman.
10 Years Ago — July 7, 2011
ROMNEY— The name will remain the same, but Gourmet Central has new owners, partners Calvin Riggleman of Loom, and Tray Smith of Capon Bridge.
“We’ve been running it since June 13,” said Riggleman. “We will keep the trade name Gourmet Central and will be using and bringing in the same type of products,” said Riggleman.
CAPON BRIDGE — In a brief ceremony conducted at the Town of Capon Bridge Town Hall on Friday, July 1, at noon, outgoing mayor Susan Sirbaugh Rubenstein administered the oath of office to new mayor Stephen Sirbaugh, who was elected June 14.
She also administered the oath of office to Christopher Strother and Janet Baker, who were re-elected to town council. Newly elected council member Nathan Spencer, who was absent, will be sworn-in at a later date.
Richard Funk filled the pulpit on Sunday, July 3, at Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren, due to pastor Burl Charlton’s absence.
ROMNEY — The Trojan Athletic Association’s last big fund-raiser of the 2010-11 school year may have been its best.
The elimination dinner that the Romney Moose Lodge staged for the TAA’s benefit on June 11 netted $3,684 for the boosters.
The night was so successful, Tim Stewart said, that “it’s going to be an annual affair.”
