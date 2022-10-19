Nina Mason

“In the bulb there is a flower; in the seed, an apple tree; in cocoons, a hidden promise: butterflies will soon be free! In the cold and snow of winter there’s a spring that waits to be; unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.” – Unknown

I was sad last week to read the obituary of Iris Dale Kline. I miss her articles in the Hampshire Review; they had so much history in them. She and I talked a lot up until her health had failed her. If you wanted to know something about history, she could tell you. My late father-in-law Gilbert Ruckman and my late husband Leland Ruckman carried the mail as I wrote before down over Brushy Ridge in the late 1950s-1960s and beyond to Hanging Rock Post Office. Knew her parents also. She will be missed. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.

