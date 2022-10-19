“In the bulb there is a flower; in the seed, an apple tree; in cocoons, a hidden promise: butterflies will soon be free! In the cold and snow of winter there’s a spring that waits to be; unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.” – Unknown
I was sad last week to read the obituary of Iris Dale Kline. I miss her articles in the Hampshire Review; they had so much history in them. She and I talked a lot up until her health had failed her. If you wanted to know something about history, she could tell you. My late father-in-law Gilbert Ruckman and my late husband Leland Ruckman carried the mail as I wrote before down over Brushy Ridge in the late 1950s-1960s and beyond to Hanging Rock Post Office. Knew her parents also. She will be missed. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren made apple butter on Friday and Saturday. We sure enjoyed everyone being together and the fellowship. I got to see my great-granddaughter Meredith Charlton and spent some time with Amy Charlton, great-grandchildren J.J., Parker and Natalie, and granddaughter Amanda Ruckman. It was a wonderful day.
Correction in my last writing, Diane Teter, Jill Davis, and Betty Light are from Capon Bridge Unit #137, and they hold important offices in the American Legion/Auxiliary Department of W.Va.
Today Burl and Donna Charlton and I ate dinner at J.J.’s restaurant in Rio after church and we met 2 of the nicest ladies from the Capon Bridge area. It is nice to meet new friends.
Ward, Holly and Gracie Simmons helped Marissa celebrate her 20th birthday on Friday, Oct. 7. They enjoyed taking Marissa out for breakfast at Drifter’s Café in Wardensville and then went shopping at some of the local shops. Happy Birthday Marissa! We wish you many, many more happy birthdays.
Bethel Baptist Church got together at the home of Ward and Holly Simmons on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. They were able to pack 50 shoeboxes. All enjoyed the afternoon, such a great time of fellowship.
The weather here today is beautiful. It was a little cool this morning with some frost. I see winter is on its way.
Get well to all that are ill, and if you are having a birthday, wishing you a big happy birthday. Until next time, stay warm and safe. If you have any news, please call. God Bless.
