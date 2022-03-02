Rich Rogers was so entwined in Hampshire County’s great outdoors that most folks never figured him to be native of New York City.
Born and raised in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, he shook his city roots to become arguably the pre-eminent wildlife biologist in West Virginia.
Rich Rogers died unexpectedly of an early-morning heart attack last week. He was 63.
“The citizens of West Virginia, the state’s wildlife resources, and the wildlife profession across the nation were well served by this fine gentleman,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the Division of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Section in his official statement. “Rich Rogers was the consummate wildlife professional.”
Then, he added this personal note:
“Rich was a dear friend. I will miss his honesty, knowledge and strong commitment to the state’s natural resources and the people we serve. Rich made a real difference, and he left us in a better place.”
Honesty, commitment and a passion for getting things just right ran through everything Rogers did, whether it was his work on the Chronic Wasting Disease that ravaged the deer population here over the last 15 or 20 years to his love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
“He had a lot of hats, titles and a lot of things he was involved in all at the same time,” says his pal and retired co-worker Allan Neiderberger. “We have also been tied at the hip through our faith in Christ.”
A “Super A-type personality,” Neiderberger said, Rogers was all over the outdoors.
He hunted. He foraged mushrooms. He trained coon hounds.
He learned to trap, becoming the state’s furbearer biologist along the way.
“He had energy that you couldn’t believe,” Neiderberger said. “He was like a mountain goat going up and down those ridges.”
Rogers even substituted for a mama turkey early in his career.
He was completing a master’s degree at WVU, doing research that brought him to Hampshire County for the 1st time, studying the wild turkey population here.
Young turkeys, called poults, “imprinted to him,” recalls Gary Strawn, who was DNR’s chief wildlife biologist here at the time.
“They would follow him around through the woods,” he recalls. “He had a vest made that he could put them inside and keep them warm.”
When Rogers couldn’t be outdoors, he brought the outdoors in with his taxidermy, a skill that he gave the same exacting attention to.
“It was unbelievable how good he was,” Strawn says. “When he finished up an animal or fish, that’s what it looked like — it was what it was supposed to look like.”
That attention went into everything Rogers did.
“It had to be right,” Strawn reiterates.
“Detail-oriented” are the words Neiderberger uses.
“He was not prone to exaggeration,” Neiderberger said. “He wanted to make sure the data backed up what he said.”
The data from Sunday backs up Rogers’ extraordinary impact on Hampshire County. A couple hundred people passed through Shaffer’s Funeral Home in the 2 hours before his funeral, reaching out to his family.
