Going to New York City at Christmastime has been on my bucket list for literal years.
Look: every Christmas-in-the-city rom-com makes it look like a blast, so last weekend, I decided to visit my cousin Grace, who lives in Brooklyn.
I have a limited amount of space in this column, so I’ll try to give you the highlights of my trip into the Big City, which might as well have been Mars compared to little ole Romney.
OK, that’s not quite true. Grace’s Brooklyn neighborhood also had a pretty impressive display of Christmas lights, kind of like Romney, which I got to absorb fully on a brisk walk with my cousin and a friend of hers.
I also learned that a time-honored tradition on the sidewalks of New York is looking into people’s windows.
I’ll be honest with you: when I was younger, I thought Peeping Toms were a WAY bigger issue than they’ve turned out to be in my everyday life.
Kind of like quicksand or the Bermuda Triangle.
But there I was, strolling on a cold night through Brooklyn, admiring the interior of people’s apartments at Christmastime.
It’s not “peeping” if you do it AS you walk, I decided. It’s only creepy if you stop and gawk.
Also, it’s mind-boggling to me that people in the city are so nonchalant about ferry rides? Like, guys, come on. Ferries are EXCITING. You get to be on a boat, go under big bridges, see massive buildings from the water, wave at people running along the river AND see the Statue of Liberty?
And speaking of running, the ferry was set to leave from Brooklyn at a certain time, Grace told me, and we needed to be there or we’d miss it.
Well, we saw it pull up to the dock, and let me tell you: we weren’t even close. Grace, a high school cross-country star, started running.
I, who decided that the only time I would run is when I’m running either my mouth, for office or away from the bad guys, assessed quickly that “to catch the ferry” was not one of the aforementioned reasons.
But, of course, Grace is probably the only person on the planet I’d break that rule for. So, I huffed and puffed my way to the dock, following her at a less-than-speedy clip.
We made it on time.
I also slipped in mud on Governor’s Island and nudged Grace to flirt with one of the guys working the ferry (“Stop calling him a ‘ferryman,’” she begged me. “He’s going to hear you.”).
I saw all kinds of fabulous light displays in the city, nearly passed out because Grace spent $51 on 3 bagels in Brooklyn, lost a pair of gloves and managed to keep to a minimum all of the Christmas-in-the-city clichés that rolled through my mind. That was pretty hard, but New Yorkers just don’t seem to be as impressed with my cleverness as I am.
I’ll be going back to Fredericksburg this week to celebrate Christmas with my family. In the last 2 weekends, I’ve celebrated Christmas in Romney with parades, sleigh rides, markets and more, and I’ve celebrated Christmas in the Big Apple, with stunning window and light displays and the nonstop excitement that the city has to offer.
This weekend, though, I’ll be home for Christmas. Not the city, not the country. But home. And this weekend, that’ll be good enough for me.
