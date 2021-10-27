10-day revival begins Friday
Topics from the Anti-Christ to identifying God’s true church will be addressed during 10 days of sermons at the Romney 7th-Day Adventist Church starting Friday.
The preaching begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and runs through the following Sunday, Nov. 7. Heroes Sical will be the speaker.
The church is at 1373 Grassy Lick Road.
Fall Fest at Hope Christian
Hope Christian Church’s 2nd annual Fall Fest runs from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 30.
Games and activities for kids and some for adults are in the works, including a corn pit, pumpkin bowling, face painting, potato guns, hayrides and a cakewalk every half hour.
Bags of candy will be handed out to trick-or-treaters.
Food available for donations includes burgers, hotdogs and soups. Donations go to the church’s benevolence fund here at the church. Hope Coffee will also be serving special fall frappuccinos along with normal coffee and tea.
Clothing giveaway Nov. 6
Springfield Assembly of God will be giving away clothing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
All items are free.
