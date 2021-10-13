A few days ago someone warned a friend of mine about me. It’s a common occurrence. Careful with Roy; he doesn’t believe what we believe.
Christianity’s obsession with orthodoxy, the correct beliefs, the acceptable beliefs; is all rooted in supremacy culture. It says we believe the right things, and any other beliefs are dangerous and won’t be tolerated. It’s information control (a characteristic of most cults).
The moment that Christianity became the official religion of the Roman Empire, the obsession has been with orthodoxy or “the right beliefs,” and anybody who dares challenge those “right beliefs,” has been deemed a heretic, a pagan, an infidel, a witch, a savage, a brute, demonic, an agent of Satan… dangerous.
It’s not an innocent accusation; millions of people have been murdered, stripped of their freedom, stripped of their agency, stripped of community…
The main concern of healthy spirituality is on orthopraxy — how our beliefs are practiced, lived out? Do they cause harm? If they do we need to change our orthopraxy.
Consider that many abusers inside of churches are never held accountable because they, after all, have the right beliefs. I am considered dangerous, in spite of no evidence of that assertion, because I don’t adhere many of the “right beliefs.”
Until Christians at large are more concerned with orthopraxy than orthodoxy abusers will abound amongst them, they won’t be a safe space for anybody’s questions, and they will end up hurting those of us who don’t align with their orthodoxy.
It’s important to note that orthodoxy has changed vastly through the centuries. Christians haven’t agreed on what the right orthodoxy is on almost anything because the goal of agreeing on all these beliefs about theology and spirituality is absurd.
If our spiritual practice, whatever it is, focuses on orthodoxy, and not orthopraxy, then we are concerned with acceptability, the illusion of safety, but not with creating a world where heaven on earth is possible.
It’s how we practice our beliefs, the way in which the embodiment of those beliefs affects us and others, and not the beliefs per se, that determine the quality our beliefs.
Reread the Letter of James to the Church. He makes this very clean by using faith and works, right belief and good works, orthodoxy and orthopraxy.
Be well, readers, and be gentle with yourselves so you can be gentle with others.
