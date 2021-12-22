KEYSER — The new associate of applied science in surgical technology degree program at Potomac State College is enrolling its 1st cohort of students for the fall 2022 semester.
The program will train students with skills in high demand to become an essential part of the surgical team.
“Potomac State’s new surgical technology degree program will not only help provide WVU Medicine’s local Potomac Valley and Garrett hospitals with skilled surgical technologists but also other facilities throughout the tri-state region,” said Elaine Geroski, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer for Potomac Valley Hospital.
Students who possess strong organizational skills, are adept with instrumentation and tools and have an interest in direct patient healthcare should consider a career in the quickly growing field of surgical technology.
The degree opportunity arose from a request by Potomac Valley Hospital, which has has a continual need for this skill set and up until now has trained individuals in-house.
WVU Medicine will serve as sites for clinicals, which are inclusive of the curriculum. Both PVH and Garrett Hospitals are donating equipment to the mock operating room, which will be in Catamount Place along with classrooms.
“This 2-year program provides students with hands-on experience and conceptual knowledge of assisting surgeons during various surgical procedures,” said Vicki Huffman, biology professor at Potomac State College who helped create the program. “Students obtain experience in the hospital setting throughout the course of the program.”
Students will then be eligible to sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist certification exam granted by the National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.
Graduates will have duties in the surgical suite, assisting in operations under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses or other surgical personnel. They will have the skills to set up operating rooms, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, and pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgical assistants.
Additionally, graduates will apply ethics, professionalism and good decision-making skills to prepare and participate in surgical procedures. They will also utilize communication techniques appropriate to the surgical environment.
Within West Virginia and a 180-mile radius, the healthcare industry employs 6,853 surgical technologists, according to JobsEQ, a resource that provides timely data on local workforce and employers. This resource also states that within the next 10 years, 5,090 additional new workers in this occupation will be needed for this industry.
Additionally, JobsEQ reports that the average annual wage for surgical technologists was $47,800 in the study area.
To learn more about Potomac State College’s new surgical technology degree program, visit: go.wvu.edu/psc-surgical-tech.
