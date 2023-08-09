This is the time to be enjoying the fruits of your labors. If only it was that easy, right? Well, there are always things to be done, but on these really hot days, none are that critical. The only thing you really need to be doing is keeping up with the watering. That being said, if water puddles during irrigation, the sprinkler is putting out water faster than it can be absorbed by the soil. Calibrate your sprinkler to water more slowly. And always be sure it’s turned off when we’re having rain so you don’t waste water.
Everyone knows we have many cats and although I keep them out of pots with a few sticks in the soil, I read that sprinkling pepper on the soil will have the same result without harming either the cat or the plant. I am here to say, good luck with that. It didn’t keep them out for one minute, so back to the sticks. I always pick up some chopsticks when I get Chinese food, and they work well for this purpose. They’re also good for checking for hydration in your potted plants. Push one deep into the soil and pull it out. If dirt is clinging to it, the soil is still moist. If it comes out clean, give it a drink.
If you are planting roses now, purchase plants in containers. Sprouted, packaged plants are difficult to handle and will grow poorly if their stored foods have all been used up putting out sprouts. Any time you are planting shrubs, remember: shrubs watered every few days will outgrow shrubs watered only every 10 to 12 days by almost five times. The results may not be that dramatic for perennials, but keeping them watered during their first year will make them more proliferate also. And no matter what you’re planting, do it on a cloudy day and never in the bright sunlight.
Prune big-leaf or French hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) with the large pink or blue “snowball” flowers immediately after the blooms fade. Smooth hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens) such as “Annabelle” should be pruned hard in early March. Other than that, regularly moving dead wood will keep all hydrangeas growing and flowering well.
This is the time when weeds are setting their seeds, and controlling them is more important than ever. Every weed that ripens seeds means double trouble next season. And never add weeds with ripened seed heads to the compost pile. Many seeds can remain viable and germinate next year when the compost is used. We try not to use herbicides as they eventually make their way down to the well, but there are some organic herbicides that you can use that are safe for groundwater.
Helianthus, Helenium, Heliopsis and Rudbeckia are great for fall color and will brighten up your landscape. If you don’t have any and need a fall burst of color, make a note to get some. A new combination of color for late summer and early autumn is white garlic chives (Allium tuberosum) and pink turtlehead (Chelone lyonii). Be sure to remove the seed heads of the chives or it will take over the space in short order.
We have a beautiful sweet shrub (Calycanthus ‘Aphrodite’) and she had only bloomed in the spring until this year and she is blooming again now. In cooler areas she will bloom all summer, but never in our garden. We are not complaining, just enjoying.
Our naked ladies (Lycoris squamigera) are blooming, but not all, or even half of them. One whole area is bare. I have no idea what the problem is, but hopefully, they will get their act together and bloom. Have I mentioned that our plants are confused this year?
