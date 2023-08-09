Sally Mullins

This is the time to be enjoying the fruits of your labors. If only it was that easy, right? Well, there are always things to be done, but on these really hot days, none are that critical. The only thing you really need to be doing is keeping up with the watering. That being said, if water puddles during irrigation, the sprinkler is putting out water faster than it can be absorbed by the soil. Calibrate your sprinkler to water more slowly. And always be sure it’s turned off when we’re having rain so you don’t waste water.

Everyone knows we have many cats and although I keep them out of pots with a few sticks in the soil, I read that sprinkling pepper on the soil will have the same result without harming either the cat or the plant. I am here to say, good luck with that. It didn’t keep them out for one minute, so back to the sticks. I always pick up some chopsticks when I get Chinese food, and they work well for this purpose. They’re also good for checking for hydration in your potted plants. Push one deep into the soil and pull it out. If dirt is clinging to it, the soil is still moist. If it comes out clean, give it a drink.

