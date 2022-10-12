A common topic of discussion whenever I’m visiting my parents is the general decline in quality of their hometown newspaper.
Now that I’m on the other side of the industry and finally understanding how things work “behind the scenes,” it’s clear that the paper is suffering financially, like many print publications around the country. That’s no surprise.
When Grandpap died in 2020, Mom and Dad switched to the online edition of the paper (except for the Sunday paper, which still comes in the mail). Since then, it seems like every time I’m home there’s yet another change to my hometown paper to save them a few bucks here and there – much to the chagrin of my parental units.
The latest blow? The removal of the classic advice columns from the paper.
I’m going to let you in on a secret: when I was growing up, “reading the paper” for me meant looking at 4 things only. One, the Wednesday recipes. Two, the sports coverage to see if any of my brothers or I had our picture in the paper. Three, the comics. Four, the advice columns.
“Dear Abby” and “Hints from Heloise” were a staple of my youth. I used to even read them out loud sometimes at the breakfast table, just to hear Grandpap say, “I think they just make those up” between his sips of tea.
Years ago, there was a legendary scenario printed in the “Dear Abby” section.
“Dear Abby…how do you tell a well-dressed, sophisticated woman that she has a booger or hair hanging out of her nose? I have encountered this problem more than once, and I am embarrassed for them. – Barb in California.”
My brothers and I reference this question WAY more often than we should. Because, well, boogers are kind of funny and we are quite juvenile as a collective.
Barb, who apparently lives in an area in California that is just bursting at the seams with well-dressed, boogery women, was advised to gently offer a hanky to the woman in need.
Duh. I’m not a nationally recognized advice columnist and I could have told you that – as a woman who has carried about her day with a booger in her nose, I am a seasoned veteran in the matter.
And don’t even get me started on the “Heloise Hints.” I learned so much about the many uses of vinegar from that column. Her life hacks were great; now I’ll have to rely on Google or, like, my mom.
There was also a 3rd advice columnist cut from that paper, ole Dr. Roach. I confess I didn’t read him as much growing up. A 16-year-old shoving a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in her face probably doesn’t want to read about bunions or stomach ulcers while she’s eating her breakfast before school.
My mom and dad’s frustrations about that paper are mounting, and the loss of the advice columnists is just the tip of the iceberg. I guess the 2 of them have to look elsewhere for their daily dose of wisdom.
Or, as Grandpap would assert, they could always just make it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.