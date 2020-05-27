In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets until May 31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Nearby blood donation opportunities through the end of May include:
Noon to 6 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday, May 27 and May 28 at the Winchester Blood Donation Center, 561 Fortress Drive, and also 1-7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 26.
May 27 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main St.
Saturday (May 23) from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paw Paw Assembly of God, 4385 Paw Paw Road.
