Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Hopefully, you observed the Fourth of July with family and friends this year. The yearly celebration is a reminder that freedom isn’t always the norm, and it always comes at a cost. The Fourth of July is a huge deal in America, with cookouts, fireworks and parades marking the occasion. Americans love their freedom! As Christians, we could learn from this attitude. If we enjoy celebrating freedom from oppressive rule by earthy kings, how much more should we celebrate the freedom we gain in Christ?

In Galatians 5:1, the apostle Paul tells us, “For freedom Christ has set you free.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.