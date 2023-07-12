Hopefully, you observed the Fourth of July with family and friends this year. The yearly celebration is a reminder that freedom isn’t always the norm, and it always comes at a cost. The Fourth of July is a huge deal in America, with cookouts, fireworks and parades marking the occasion. Americans love their freedom! As Christians, we could learn from this attitude. If we enjoy celebrating freedom from oppressive rule by earthy kings, how much more should we celebrate the freedom we gain in Christ?
In Galatians 5:1, the apostle Paul tells us, “For freedom Christ has set you free.”
What exactly are we set free from? First, we’re set free from the demands of the law. In case you were unaware, God’s law required perfect obedience. Paul wrote earlier in Galatians that the works of the law will save no one. Only in Christ are we freed from the law’s demands. We’re also freed from the guilt of sin, the power of sin, and the wrath of God.
In Acts 13:39, Luke writes that when you believe in Jesus, you are “freed from everything from which you could not be freed by the law of Moses.” The law of Moses leaves us guilty, under a curse, and subject to God’s wrath. As much as we don’t like to talk about the results of sin, we subject ourselves to His just punishment every time we fall short of God’s perfect law. It’s been this way ever since the fall in the Garden of Eden. Sin gained more than a foothold in the heart of humanity, and we have been subject to the power of sin ever since. This leaves us subject to God’s wrath, the just punishment for our rebellion against Him.
That’s why Christ’s death is important and a great reason to celebrate. In Christ, we have been set free!
Instead of running from the guilt of sin, you can now run to the Father and find forgiveness. You don’t have to live in bondage to the power of sin, but through the work of the Holy Spirit, you can experience the power of sin being shattered. And since the wrath of God has been satisfied by the sacrifice of Christ, you can now come boldly into the throne room of heaven and address God as your loving Father.
These are all great reasons to celebrate the freedom you have in Christ. Even though it’s not Christmas, July is an excellent month to remind yourself of the gift of freedom bought by Jesus. Since the fall, freedom from sin was not the norm, and it would cost Jesus His own life to set us free. Now that we are free, we should live by faith, taking time this month to let freedom in Christ ring in our hearts. Celebrate with joy, maybe even a cookout or a parade, and would fireworks be too much!
