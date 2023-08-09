Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Thursday, Aug. 10, Springfield – 3-3:45 p.m. Bingo – 1 nonperishable item
Monday, Aug. 11, Romney – 11 a.m. Card sharks club
*Springfield puzzle club meets at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday*
*Romney’s Tai Chi class will be postponed until further notice
Menus
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Friday, Aug. 11 – Fish fillet with wheat bun, California blend veggies, spinach salad with beets, applesauce
Monday, Aug. 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic wheat bread, cooked spinach, fruit, ice cream
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, crinkle-cut fries, three-bean salad, potato salad, chips
Wednesday, Aug. 16 – BBQ pork riblets, au gratin potatoes, salad with tomatoes, tropical fruit, wheat bread, cookie
Thursday, Aug. 17 –Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Friday, Aug. 18 – Honey mustard chicken, macaroni salad, peas and corn, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Monday, Aug. 14 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic wheat bread, cooked spinach, fruit, ice cream
Wednesday, Aug. 16 – BBQ pork riblets, au gratin potatoes, salad with tomatoes, tropical fruit, wheat bread, cookie
Thursday, Aug. 17 –Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, cake with blueberry topping
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 10 – Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 11 – Pork chops, sweet potatoes, succotash, roll, fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Hamburger on bun, lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Chef salad with ham, turkey, cheese, veggies, roll, fruit, dessert
Friday, Aug. 18 – Chef’s choice
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Aug. 11 – Fish fillet, wheat bun, California blend veggies, spinach salad with beets, applesauce
Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, crinkle-cut fries, three-bean salad, potato chips
Friday, Aug. 18 – Honey mustard chicken, macaroni salad, peas and corn, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit
The Committee on Aging sponsors the last bus trip of the year, which is on schedule for 2023.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
