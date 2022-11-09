November is upon us and turkey preparations will occur later this month. When preparing for Thanksgiving, it’s very important to remember food safety, especially when thawing your Thanksgiving turkey. It is important to maintain the turkey at a safe temperature during the thawing process. Any bacteria that may have been present on a turkey before it was frozen begins to grow again as soon as the turkey begins to thaw. A turkey or other frozen meat left thawing on the counter more than two hours is not at a safe temperature, as the temperature cannot be monitored.
There are three safe ways to thaw your turkey: in cold water, in the microwave and in the refrigerator.
Cold Water Thawing (allow approximately 30 minutes per pound)
Keep the turkey in its plastic to prevent it from absorbing water and cross-contamination. Submerge the wrapped turkey in cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. The turkey should be cooked as soon as it is thawed.
The United States Department of Agriculture recommends the following cold water thawing times for whole turkeys.
4 to 12 pounds — 2 to 6 hours
12 to 16 pounds — 6 to 8 hours
16 to 20 pounds — 8 to 10 hours
20 to 24 pounds — 10 to 12 hours
Refrigerator Thawing
Thawing a turkey in the refrigerator is probably the most popular method. It’s important to plan ahead when using this method, as you must allow 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds. Be sure to place the turkey in a sided pan to prevent any juices from leaking onto other foods in your refrigerator. A thawed turkey in the refrigerator must be used between 1 or 2 days before cooking.
The United States Department of Agriculture recommends the following refrigerator thawing times for whole turkeys:
4 to 12 pounds — 1 to 3 days
12 to 16 pounds — 3 to 4 days
16 to 20 pounds — 4 to 5 days
20 to 24 pounds —5 to 6 days
Microwave Thawing
It’s important to follow the microwave oven manufacturer's instructions when defrosting a turkey. The turkey must be cooked immediately after it is thawed as some areas of the turkey may become warm and begin to cook during microwaving.
USDA Roasting Timetable for Fresh or Thawed Turkey at 325 F.
These times are approximate and should always be used in conjunction with a properly placed thermometer.
Unstuffed
8 to 12 pounds – 2-3/4 to 3 hours
12 to 14 pounds – 3 to 3-3/4 hours
14 to 18 pounds – 3-3/4 to 4-1/4 hours
18 to 20 pounds – 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 hours
20 to 24 pounds – 4-1/2 to 5 hours
Stuffed
8 to 12 pounds – 3 to 3-1/2 hours
12 to 14 pounds – 3-1/2 to 4 hours
14 to 18 pounds – 4 to 4-1/4 hours
18 to 20 pounds – 4-1/4 to 4-3/4 hours
20 to 24 pounds – 4-3/4 to 5-1/4 hours
Grandma’s Stuffing
(This stuffing has lots of crunch and flavor from the apples, celery, and onions. Whole wheat bread gives this recipe a boost of whole grains.)
- 10 cups whole wheat bread cubes (or white bread or buns, dry)
- 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 cup onion (chopped)
- 1/2 cup celery (chopped)
- 1 tsp. parsley, dried (or 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley chopped)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1-1/2 cups milk
- 1 egg (lightly beaten)
- 2 apples (optional – medium, pared, cored and chopped, or 1/4 cup raisins)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put cubes in a large bowl. Set aside. Put water in medium saucepan. Add onion, celery, parsley, salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes. Do not drain. Pour over bread cubes. Stir in milk and egg. Gently stir in apples, and raisins, if desired. Spoon into a greased 2-quart baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Recipe Source: USDA Mixing Bowl
Mashed Potatoes
- 2 lbs. potatoes (6 medium)
- 1 cup milk, low-fat
- 3 Tbsp. margarine or butter
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper (ground)
Peel the potatoes, and cut them into chunks. Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan with enough water to cover them. Cook the potatoes on medium heat for 15 minutes or until tender. Remove the potatoes from the heat. Drain the water off the potatoes. Mash the potatoes with a fork or potato masher. Stir in enough milk to make the potatoes smooth and creamy. Add the butter, salt and pepper.
Recipe Source: USDA Mixing Bowl
Cranberry Cookies
- 1 cranberry bread muffin mix
- 3/4 cup quick cooking rolled oats
- 1/2 cup coconut
- 1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries
- 1/2 tsp. grated orange peel
- 1/2 cup oil
- 1 Tbsp. water
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cups chopped walnuts, optional
In large bowl combine quick bread mix, oats, coconut, cranberries, orange peel and nuts if desired. Mix well. Add oil, water and eggs. Mix well. Drop by heaping teaspoonful 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 for 10 to 13 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown. Remove from pan to cool. Yield: 3 dozen cookies.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Autumn Apple Salad with Creamy Maple Dressing
- 5 oz. mixed baby greens 2 apples, unpeeled, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
Dressing:
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. sugar salt and pepper to taste
In a salad bowl, combine greens, apples, cranberries and walnuts. To prepare the dressing: Combine all dressing ingredients and whisk until well blended. Add the dressing to the salad and toss to blend. Yield: 4 servings. Note: To toast the walnuts, place in a dry non-stick skillet over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool before adding to the salad.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Dried Cranberries, Toasted Hazelnuts and Orange Zest
- 2 lbs. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise if small, or quartered if large
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup lightly toasted, peeled, chopped hazelnuts
- Zest of 1 orange
Preheat oven to 400. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the Brussels sprouts with the oil, sprinkle with salt and a few grinds of pepper and toss again. Roast stirring once or twice, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until nearly tender and browned. Add the dried cranberries, hazelnuts and orange zest. Stir well and continue roasting for at least another 5 minutes or until Brussels sprouts are deep golden brown, crisp on the outside, and tender on the inside. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve right away.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Maple Mulled Cider
- 2 quarts apple cider
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 6 whole cloves
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour into mugs and serve. Leave the cinnamon stick and cloves in the pot.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Pumpkin Pie Pudding
- 1 can (15 oz.) solid pack pumpkin
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup biscuit or baking mix
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 2-1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- Whipped topping (optional)
In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients. Transfer to a slow cooker coated with nonstick cooking spray. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours or until thermometer reads 160. Serve in bowls with whipped topping, if desired.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Glazed Butternut Squash with Carrots and Turnips
- 1-1/2 cups cubed butternut squash
- 1-1/2 cups sliced carrots
- 1-1/2 cups cubed peeled turnips
- 4 tsp. oil
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- Cooking spray
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut vegetables into ½-inch pieces. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Combine the first 6 ingredients. Bake for 10 minutes. Stir in syrup and bake an additional 20 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Pineapple-Honey Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- 6 medium sweet potatoes (about 6 ounces each)
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup each white sugar and brown sugar, packed
- 3 Tbsp. butter or margarine
- 1 Tbsp. orange zest or lemon zest
- 1/2 Tbsp. ground cardamom
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
Select sweet potatoes that are uniform in size for even cooking. Wash. In a Dutch oven, cover sweet potatoes with cold water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer until just tender yet firm, about 20 minutes. Drain; refrigerate to cool slightly. Sweet potatoes can be boiled and refrigerated 1 to 2 days in advance.
In same Dutch oven, combine honey, pineapple juice, white and brown sugar, butter, zest, cardamom and ginger. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce to simmer and simmer until reduced slightly, about 15 minutes.
Peel sweet potatoes; cut into thick slices. Add sweet potatoes to glaze; using a rubber spatula, toss carefully to completely coat with glaze. Cook, uncovered, over low heat until potatoes are glazed, about 25 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension Service
