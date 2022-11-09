1109 recipes 1.jpg
In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

November is upon us and turkey preparations will occur later this month.  When preparing for Thanksgiving, it’s very important to remember food safety, especially when thawing your Thanksgiving turkey.  It is important to maintain the turkey at a safe temperature during the thawing process.  Any bacteria that may have been present on a turkey before it was frozen begins to grow again as soon as the turkey begins to thaw.  A turkey or other frozen meat left thawing on the counter more than two hours is not at a safe temperature, as the temperature cannot be monitored. 

There are three safe ways to thaw your turkey:  in cold water, in the microwave and in the refrigerator.

