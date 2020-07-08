Fun sun

Jaydon McDonald, 9, shows off the catch he made at the "sweet spot" at his uncle’s in Augusta.

How are you beating the heat and basking in a Highlands summer?

Send us a picture showing your fun in the sun so we can include it in next week’s feature.

Email the picture along with a note about who is in the photo and where they’re from to news@hampshirereview.com.

You can drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney — but we need to receive them by 4 p.m. Friday (July 10).

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.