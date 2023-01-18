First, I would like to let you know that the Horn Camp Mayor is concerned about issues and has called a special meeting with all the town officials this week. The neighborhood suffered havoc during the July 12 windstorms that did damage to homes, buildings, farms and ripped out many trees by the roots and broke off limbs and etc. The Mayor’s office was spared but not the home of the famous weather predicting ground hog – but later he was sited living underneath the donkey’s feed trough.
In September, the Mayor experienced some health issues and during his recuperation some neighbors noticed Horn Camp Harry enjoying the beans from The Mayor’s garden and reported that he looked very healthy and happy.
Well, clean up continues from storm damage and no insurance agency has any claims from a groundhog named Harry and the Mayor has no complaints at his Office.
Then on Dec 15, we were hit with another storm and this time it’s did more damage — breaking down trees, power lines, telephone poles, etc. Christmas and New Year Celebrations happened and no sign of Horn Camp Harry.
So following the meeting – hoping someone had answers to where Horn Camp Harry is — we hope these folks solve the mystery, as we need him! Groundhog Day is Feb.2.
Wishes for a blessed birthday today, Jan.16, go out to Una Lupton – she was honored Sunday with dinner for the special occasion, with 42 family members joining her in the celebration.
Some other folks recently celebrating birthdays include Star Moton on Jan. 7 and daughter Rylee Funk who celebrated her second birthday on Jan. 13. Special wishes to both and also to V. Lynn Moore and Brad Racey on Jan. 9, Anthony Lupton on Jan. 23 and Wanda Hott and Tara Riggleman on Jan. 12. Also, belated wishes to Jean (Hott) Nelson and Linda Combs.
Also, Happy Anniversary wishes going to Mark and Julie Landis on the 16th.
Sorry to learn of the death of 90-year-old Armetha (Funk) Tenney of Ga. – she was aunt to Dennis Funk of Mount Olive Road and was born and raised here, being a daughter of the late Sam and Lillie Funk. Also, 86-year-old Avery Heare Lowery of Darlington, Md., was born and lived in Kirby, being the daughter of the late Douglas and Virginia Pepper Heare and is survived by a sister, Lenore Yost and brothers Phillip Heare of Romney and Garland in Fla.
Sympathy to these families and to the David Colbert family of Shepherdstown, WV. David passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 47 years – he was a son of Nancy and Kyle Colbert and grandson of the late Herman and Lorene Freeland, who were well known Kirby citizens. Sympathy goes to all these families and loved ones and also to the Denny Lupton family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.