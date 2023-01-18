Betty Racey

First, I would like to let you know that the Horn Camp Mayor is concerned about issues and has called a special meeting with all the town officials this week. The neighborhood suffered havoc during the July 12 windstorms that did damage to homes, buildings, farms and ripped out many trees by the roots and broke off limbs and etc. The Mayor’s office was spared but not the home of the famous weather predicting ground hog – but later he was sited living underneath the donkey’s feed trough.

In September, the Mayor experienced some health issues and during his recuperation some neighbors noticed Horn Camp Harry enjoying the beans from The Mayor’s garden and reported that he looked very healthy and happy. 

