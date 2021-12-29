The mad Christmas rush is over. Everything really important was completed, cookies baked, candy made, cake in hand and still time to relax and enjoy the wonderful candlelight service at Capon Chapel on Christmas Eve. A timeless story of our Savior’s birth is one I never tire of hearing. The soft glow of lamplight, boxwood and holly, Christmas hymns, flickering candlelight and hushed voices singing Silent Night made my Christmas the best ever. A sense of peace and a great thankfulness filled my heart as once again I was reminded of God’s gift of salvation.
Lots of gifts and surprises on Christmas Day, but the high point was getting together with family and enjoying our annual Christmas dinner at my sister Joyce’s house. The day was so mild we did not need heavy coats. A few raindrops came down but did not amount to anything. We sat down to a table filled to the hilt and more. Those present were our hostess, Joyce, Rick Ark, Carol Fultz, Don Clise, Julie and Bobby Greene, Amanda Greene, Gary Hahn, Mary Boone, Rachael Hiett, Robert Frazier, Adam Hiett and Brenda and Gerald Hiett.
We enjoyed visiting and hearing the family news as the afternoon sped by. The importance of a family meal is not the food we eat, but the act of sharing a meal together and the opportunity to connect with each other.
I believe the Covid virus will be with us all during the rest of my lifetime, and I refuse to let fear keep me away from family. I have had all my shots, observe all precautions to protect myself and others, but refuse to become a prisoner in my home. Life is for living, not hiding. Tomorrow is calling.
