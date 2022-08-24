The annual Philip and Malinda (Wolford) Combs reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 28 at the home of the late Galen Shingleton, in their pavilion. Please bring a covered dish, drink and dessert, and also any photos you have of either side of the family. The meal will begin at 1 p.m. Any questions, call 304-897-6471 or Janet Shingleton or Ron Combs.
The descendants of Anthony Preston and Mary Jane Shanholtz Bohrer will be holding their 93rd reunion in Spring Gap at the pavilion in Bohrer Town, at the home place, Sunday, Sept. 4. Dinner is at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided, but please bring a side, drink and dessert and join the celebration. An auction will also be held, so any items you can bring will be appreciated. If you have any pictures of the original family or previous reunions, please bring them to share.
The family of the late James Mason and Elma Lambert will hold their annual get-together at the homeplace in Levels, beginning on Sept. 2 and running until Sept. 4.
Family dinner will be Friday evening, and lunch will be at 2 p.m. each day.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
