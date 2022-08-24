Combs family

The annual Philip and Malinda (Wolford) Combs reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 28 at the home of the late Galen Shingleton, in their pavilion. Please bring a covered dish, drink and dessert, and also any photos you have of either side of the family. The meal will begin at 1 p.m. Any questions, call 304-897-6471 or Janet Shingleton or Ron Combs.

