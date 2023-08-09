Willow Chapel UMC to host annual homecoming
Willow Chapel United Methodist Church will hold their annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., located in Capon Springs.
There will be a meal following the homecoming service at the fire hall.
Covenant Baptist Church will hold community blood drive
Covenant Baptist Church just east of Romney will be holding a community blood drive in their fellowship hall on Aug. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m.
The church is located at 22544 Northwestern Pike.
Anyone interested in making an appointment to donate blood can do so online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Romney Nazarene offers monthly free meals
Romney Nazarene offers meals at 339 Elk Place (at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place) – a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month at the church. Dine in and take-out options are both available.
The “Feed My Sheep” soup kitchen is free and open to the public.
Zion Church of Christ holding monthly community luncheon
Zion Church of Christ in Augusta will be holding a free community luncheon with fellowship beginning at noon on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Everyone is welcome.
Romney food pantry open 3 days a week
The food pantry at Romney’s First United Methodist Church is open 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.
It’s in the basement of the church at 49 N. High St., but use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner.
Recipients may pick up food once a month.
