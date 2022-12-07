Happy New Year! 

No, I have not lost my mind. I am aware that it is still December, but the church calendar traditionally begins with Advent, and so we find ourselves in a new church year. The 4 Sundays of Advent traditionally each have their own theme, with each Sunday successively focusing on hope, peace, joy and love. As a whole, the season is one focused on preparation.
My wife, Katherine and I spent much of Thanksgiving weekend cleaning our home in anticipation of a visit from her family. We recently took in 2 stray kittens, and so now are up to 4 cats. That, plus bringing home our Christmas tree on Wednesday, plus the detritus of daily life had taken a toll, cluttering up areas of the house in a way that, honestly, neither of us were happy about, but we needed the threat of a visit to do anything about it.
In my childhood home, my parents insisted the house had to be ready to receive guests with no warning. The house had to be kept spotless, moved through like a museum. It was exhausting, and yet still I remember days of panic-cleaning before certain guests would arrive. Even with all that preparation, we did not feel prepared.
I am certain that many of you can relate. Whether for Thanksgiving or Hunting Season or Christmas, I suspect many of you either recently have or soon will spend time preparing your home to receive guests. Even if you are not receiving guests, there is still the task of preparing yourself and, perhaps, your families, for parties, for gifts—whether that preparation includes the search for the perfect gift, or the mental fortitude to hide your disappointment and present a thankful face when receiving a gift that is far from perfect.
This is a season that we have filled with acts of preparation, and yet, I am reminded of a scene from the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” in which one of the contestants prays, expressing a fear that if she does not win the spelling bee, God will no longer love her. Jesus himself appears and reassures her, saying, “That isn’t something God cares very much about.”
Take time, this Advent season, to consider the ways you are preparing yourself for the coming Kingdom of God and whether they are preparations about which God truly cares. Many of us end up treating the Kingdom of God as something in a distant time and place, something in the far future, or something that we will only experience after our deaths. What if the Kingdom of God is not a destination for us to reach, but an already-present reality we have yet to recognize. Challenge yourselves, not only in the next few weeks, but throughout the coming year, to live each day as if the Reign of God was already here. Lay aside your fears and anxieties. Lay down burdens and fear of scarcity. Offer welcome to stranger and neighbor alike.
