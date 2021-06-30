When I was working around the outside of our church recently, I had the opportunity to observe and interact with a marvel of God’s creation, the killdeer. I found this unique bird in the middle of a gravel parking lot, acting hurt and distressed. I immediately felt bad for the bird — I don’t think any animal should suffer — so I got closer to investigate. The thing is, the closer I got, the further away the bird flopped. I will give you the cliff notes version of the story and tell you the bird was not hurt. The minute I quit paying attention to it, it just followed me around and squalled. I did figure out that it squalled louder when I was near its nest, complete with eggs, and squalled less loudly when I was further away.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. Shouldn’t this story be in the “outdoor living section?” Probably. But hear me out. I did some digging on this bird and found out a few interesting facts. First, the killdeer lures potential threats away from its nest, eggs and its hatched offspring by acting injured. It will act hurt, let you get close, then flop far enough away that you can’t reach it. This little process will go on until the bird thinks you are a safe distance from its nest. Second, both father and mother help incubate and protect the nest.
This reminded me of something. It reminded me of the love of God. Psalm 103:13 says, “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.” NIV. As that killdeer tried to lure me away from its nest and offer itself in place of its children, I can’t help but think of the compassion and love that Jesus Christ had for me and you and how he offered himself in our place on the cross of Calvary when he died for our sins. It also reminded me that, even in nature, God has placed a template for the family. It takes both a father and a mother to effectively parent, protect and raise children. If one is absent from the relationship, the other is saddled with a burden they were never meant to bear alone.
Lessons from the world of the killdeer.
First published July 22, 2015
