What is Freedom, and how do you define it?
As I ended last week’s column, I discussed the “Jews who believed Jesus” in John chapter 8. As Jesus explained to them about true freedom, they wrestled with his words because they had always been “free” because they were Abraham’s descendants.
Jesus had to describe to them how sin restricted their so-called “freedom” they thought they had. Their pride of heritage had restricted their sight of scripture. They all had the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, also known as Moses books) as they grew up. Over the years of teaching, they had focused on their lineage and not so much on the true core issue of creation – sin. I am sure they all grew up hearing about the first family and how Adam and Eve fell and due to that falling, everyone was under the Law of sin and death. Why did they struggle with these new words of Jesus about freedom and sin?
If Jesus was saying that all sin and this makes you a slave of sin, how did they not understand that birth origin didn’t matter?
“Jesus answered them, “Most assuredly, I say to you, whoever commits sin is a slave of sin. And a slave does not abide in the house forever, but a son abides forever. Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” (John 8:34-36 NKJV)
The freedom Jesus was talking about was at the core of creation and the fall back at the beginning. Before Abraham was, there was a sin issue at hand. I have often wondered about being part of the chosen Israelites and what that would do to my psyche. Imagine growing up within the days of Moses and Joshua. How would you feel as “God’s chosen people”? What could that do to your thoughts about other nations/people? How special would you feel knowing that the creator of the world chose your people? Would you feel humbled or empowered?
I completely get why the Jews of Jesus’ day were struggling with his words. If the focus for generation after generation was upon lineage and your national heritage, what’s this new talk about sin? If I grew up within the Law, that stuff was taken care of through the priests and my covenant God has made. What is this new “freedom” Jesus is talking about?
As I go back to my first question, what is freedom and how do you define it, I want you to do me a favor. Go to Merriam Webster, the free (ha) online dictionary and type in the word “free.” Twenty different forms of definition depending on how the word is used….basically to me, this is a hard word to define as depicted.
Jesus had many words to say about the New Covenant that God was making with creation but He wanted everyone to know that Sin was a foundational issue to deal with.
From early on Jesus began his ministry like this:
“From that time Jesus began to preach and to say, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” (Matthew 4:17 NKJV)
Repent! You may have the history and lineage but Repent! All who sin are a slave to sin, Repent. To Know true Freedom is to Repent. Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life. Surface freedom can be found all over this country but only True Heart and Spiritual freedom is found with Jesus.
As I leave this week, I ask you to ponder this. Can you see any similarities with American freedom and the words of Abraham’s descendants? Can you see the need for concern about being an American and feeling humbled or empowered? I love America and I write this column with the freedom it provides but I must remember that freedom isn’t true Freedom unless Jesus sets me free from Sin and Death. Are you Free?
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
