ROMNEY — The GFWC of Romney is hosting a tea party, and you are invited. 

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement and the enhancement of the lives of others through volunteer service. The GFWC of Romney was founded in 1935 and is a civic, cultural and educational volunteer organization for women. To celebrate our club and to introduce ourselves and our projects to the women of our community, we are sponsoring this tea. 

