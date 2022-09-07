ROMNEY — The GFWC of Romney is hosting a tea party, and you are invited.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement and the enhancement of the lives of others through volunteer service. The GFWC of Romney was founded in 1935 and is a civic, cultural and educational volunteer organization for women. To celebrate our club and to introduce ourselves and our projects to the women of our community, we are sponsoring this tea.
The party is this Sunday, Sept. 11 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Romney Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
Longtime member and past President Mary French Barbe said, “The Club is a great way to meet new friends. Since Covid kept so many isolated, this is an opportunity to reconnect and become involved.”
Our members are involved in numerous projects: the upkeep of Indian Mound Cemetery garden, Soles for Souls, Fisher House, community events for children, Hampshire High Scholarship Fund, art supplies and clothing for the Children’s Home Society and more.
Come meet us and enjoy our hospitality. Bring a friend – we will be serving teas, tea sandwiches, desserts and other treats. We will have door prizes given away throughout the event. Members will be present to answer any questions.
President Patricia Buckley and Co-President Linda Browning and the board of directors will also be available to explain our upcoming projects, craft events and membership questions. See you on Sunday.
