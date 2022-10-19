311595002_482039663969143_373277109623084820_n.jpg

CAPON BRIDGE — What was once a place for travelers to rest their heads is now a memory for the people of Capon Bridge and Hampshire County, as the historic Hook’s Tavern on Route 50 burned to the ground last week.

The structure fire just east of Capon Bridge was 1 of 4 blazes that sent shockwaves through the county at the end of last week, and it left nothing but smoldering rubble where a historic Hampshire County building once stood.

