CAPON BRIDGE — What was once a place for travelers to rest their heads is now a memory for the people of Capon Bridge and Hampshire County, as the historic Hook’s Tavern on Route 50 burned to the ground last week.
The structure fire just east of Capon Bridge was 1 of 4 blazes that sent shockwaves through the county at the end of last week, and it left nothing but smoldering rubble where a historic Hampshire County building once stood.
The 2-story, L-shaped structure sat stoutly at the intersection of Smokey Hollow Road and Route 50. The building landed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011, its eligibility stemming from both its association with the rise of highways in western Virginia and its significance in the realm of commerce – being a local lodging and food establishment.
In the 1760s, the now-Capon Bridge area was the western frontier for the Virginia Colony – the era that saw the construction of the building that would become the Hook’s Tavern that current Capon Bridge citizens and Route 50 travelers would come to know and love.
The tavern operated throughout the Civil War and was even briefly used as a Confederate hospital for 80 sick soldiers under J.A. Hunter’s command.
The building’s unique architecture also rendered it eligible for the National Register of Historic Places; it began as a modest single house when it was built by Peter Mauzey in 1763, and continued to expand in the decades that followed to serve travelers on the state road that linked Winchester and Romney. In the 1840s, Samuel Hook took over ownership of the property and most likely added the windows and porches on the front of the building – as well as continued to operate the building as both a tavern and a hotel.
As a log building, Hook’s Tavern was uncommonly large. At that time, rarely were log buildings as big as the tavern – and rarely were they 2 stories tall.
“Hook’s Tavern is an excellent example of tavern construction that characterized early frontier life and later trans-Allegheny transportation ways,” reads the building’s entry form on the National Register. “The inn retains historic integrity in terms of its location, design, setting, materials and workmanship. It has been carefully preserved and evokes a strong sense of association with early travel ways in America, lending a feeling of continuity with the distant past.”
The walls of the tavern could literally speak for a time – in 1956, the year of the building’s last refurbishment, workers discovered a few clues about the building’s clientele. Some of the messages written on the walls of the structure were, “William C. Black, May 7, 1845,” “I can throw any mule driver on the road, John New,” and “Too much snuff, McCauley, May 7, 1853.” The tavern patronized many over its long life, including migrating families, cattle drovers, business travelers and more.
Now, all that sits on the well-traveled route are the tavern’s smoking ruins and 3 stone chimneys.
“Sadly, another one of our beautiful, historical landmarks disappearing in a cloud of smoke,” commented Capon Bridge’s Donna Fitzgerald on Facebook a few days after the fire.
Fitzgerald’s sentiment was echoed by Cindy Coulson of Winchester, who called the fire “heartbreaking.”
“I was in that house many times in my childhood,” she commented. “This is a huge piece of Hampshire history gone.”
