ROMNEY — The past 2-plus months have been busy for Romney Cub Scout Pack 32, with camping, parades, service projects, fun and advancements.
The pack wrapped up October with a weekend family campout at Camp Potomac in Oldtown and a Halloween Party. The campout provided lots of advancement opportunities for the Scouts, including rock wall climbing, fishing and hiking, and of course a campfire with s’mores. When was the last time you had Sponge Bob and Harry Potter lead you in the Pledge of Allegiance? Rumor has it that all the Cub Scouts attended the Halloween Party, but who could tell behind all those masks? Despite some disguises and hidden faces, Cubmaster Ben Fields was able to get all the awards and recognitions handed out to the correct Scouts, which was later followed by games such as “Ring Toss” over the witch’s hat.
November began with a very cold Veterans Day parade in Keyser with occasional snow flurries and such strong winds that the wind actually snapped the pack’s U.S. flagpole – which has since been repaired. This parade provided the pack 2 “Firsts.” It was the pack’s 1st time participating in a Keyser parade, and it was the 1st time the pack had a float. With a little adjustment, the float was seen again in the Romney Christmas parade on Dec. 11.
The Cub Scouts’ 1st of 3 service projects was a “Scouting for Food” drive held jointly with the 3 other Romney Scouts BSA units on Nov. 20 that benefited the local Romney food pantry, followed by helping to clean and inflate sporting equipment for the Toys from the Heart ministry from Romney’s First United Methodist Church on Dec. 4. The final service project that the Cub Scouts supported in 2021 was the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program run by Romney’s Presbyterian church, where 143 food boxes were prepared for local families. The Christmas Food Box Program was the start of a very busy Dec. 11 for the Scouts, as they started the service project before 7:30 a.m., which was then followed by Breakfast with Santa at the Romney Volunteer Fire Department, gingerbread house making at the firehouse and the 2nd time to use the pack’s parade float in the Romney Christmas parade.
Even with all the activities over the past 2-plus months, the following 15 Cub Scouts were able to complete their Bobcat rank: Braylan Ball, Brayden Doman, Bryson Fauver, A.J. Funkhouser, Jack Jaquez, Bruce Jewell, Addi Krupka-Collins, Braeya Long, Adilynn Mitzel, Bryson Mitzel, Bryson Stewart, Jaxson Spaulding, Levi Thompson, Phineas Timbrook and Gabriel Whetzel.
After a short holiday break, the Cub Scouts look to continue their busy pace of activities in 2022 with Delegate Ruth Rowan as the planned guest speaker on Jan. 5, bowling on Jan. 11 and sledding on “the longest sled run on the east coast” at Blackwater Falls State Park on Jan. 7 and 16.
If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late join. The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Families interested in joining Pack 32 can do so at any time by coming to one of the weekly meetings. Weekly meetings are held from 7-8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Romney First United Methodist Church at 49 North High Street in Romney. For more information, including many more photos, check out the pack’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pack32romney/ alternatively you can call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.