The unofficial start to summer will be a busy one this year as AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.
And even with record-high gasoline prices, 58% of Americans intend to road trip this summer, a rise from last summer, when gas prices were nearly $1.50 per gallon lower, GasBuddy.com reports.
While the high prices may not stand in the way of Americans’ summer travel plans, nearly two-thirds have yet to confirm their plans, with 38% saying that high inflation is leading to difficulty in planning summer trips.
Gas prices on Memorial Day weekend are forecast to be about $4.65 per gallon, a 51% increase from last year. GasBuddy expects the average price from Memorial Day to Labor Day to be $4.40 per gallon nationally, though significant events could raise or lower the outcome.
Memorial Day’s projected 8.3% increase over 2021 will bring travel volumes almost in line with those in 2017, AAA says. Air travel continues to rebound, up 25% over last year, the 2nd-largest increase since 2010.
“Based on our projections, more Americans will be taking to the roads and skies this Memorial Day weekend than in the last several years,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central. “People are looking forward to that special trip spending time with family and friends.”
Air travel volume, which began to rally last Thanksgiving, will hit levels just shy of 2019 with 3 million people expected to take to the skies this Memorial Day weekend. In fact, the percentage of people traveling by air will surpass the 2019 levels of 7.5% with 7.7% of travelers choosing air travel as their preferred mode.
The region that includes West Virginia will see 6.7 million people traveling by car, up 4.8% from a year ago. About 620,000 are expected to fly and another 149,000 will travel by bus, train or ship.
Despite historic gas prices breaching the $4 mark in early March, 34.9 million people nationwide plan to travel by car, up 4.6% over last year.
A greater portion of travelers are opting for air and other modes of travel than in previous years. Car travel fell from 92.1% last year to 88.9% this year, a slight indication that higher prices at the pump are having an impact on how people choose to travel this Memorial Day.
Based on AAA booking data, Thursday is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the Memorial Day travel period (May 26 – May 30) with Monday being the lightest. For those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days.
INRIX predicts drivers will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons this Thursday and Friday. Drivers in major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.
“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” INRIX transportation analyst says Bob Pishue.
