Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, Oct. 20, Romney: 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Tai Chi
Monday, Oct. 20, Romney: 11:20 a.m., Richard Dennis, Attorney General’s Office Representative; fraud and scam information
Monday, Oct. 24, Romney: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., Game Day
Menus
• Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Chili with meat and cheese, corn bread, California blend veggies, cake with cherry topping
Friday, Oct. 21 – Fish sandwich, coleslaw, carrot salad with raisins, potato wedges, pudding
Monday, Oct. 24 – Vegetable soup, grilled ham and cheese, salad greens with tomatoes, cottage cheese, blueberry muffin
Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Polish sausage with peppers and onions, sauerkraut, wheat bread, whole potatoes, banana and dessert
Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Sloppy Joes with wheat bun, pinto beans with rice, spinach salad with beets, watermelon, cookie
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Chili with meat and cheese, corn bread, California blend veggies, cake with cherry topping
Monday, Oct. 24 – Vegetable soup, grilled ham and cheese, salad greens with tomatoes, cottage cheese, blueberry muffin
Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Sloppy Joes with wheat bun, pinto beans with rice, spinach salad with beets, watermelon, cookie
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 20 – Fish with wheat bun, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, Oct. 21 – Ham and cheese hoagie with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, potato chips, fruit/dessert
Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Sloppy Joes with wheat bun, tater tots, macaroni salad, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, Oct. 21 – Fish sandwich, coleslaw, carrot salad with raisins, potato wedges, pudding
Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Polish sausage with peppers and onions, sauerkraut, wheat bread, whole potatoes, banana and dessert
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention will continue on Oct. 20, 2022 10:30–11:30 a.m. at the Romney Senior Center.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention – developed by Dr. Paul Lam – is a form of exercise consisting of gentle stretches and relaxing movements designed to alleviate discomfort associated with arthritis. Susan Copenhaver, Certified Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention Instructor, states “Tai Chi exercise is like meditation in motion.” You will find this is an exercise anyone can do, even from a seated position. Registration is required since class size is limited. Call Susan today at 304-822-2465 to join.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
