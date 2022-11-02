Don’t forget to vote on Nov. 8. Early voting began at the courthouse and Old Capon Bridge Middle School Oct. 27.

The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding a veterans breakfast on Nov. 12, 7:30 to 10 a.m. All veterans and their spouses eat for free. The public is invited, a free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veterans Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.