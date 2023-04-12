In the Kitchen Homespun 2022

Extension Service food column logo art

As temperatures increase, many of us look forward to grilling and preparing meals outside.  Grilling can be an easy and healthy way to prepare food. It can also be an easy way to prepare an entire meal when fruit and vegetables are added. Vegetables can be included by adding them to kebabs or by wrapping them in foil.  Marinate vegetables in a bowl for at least 30 minutes before adding to the grill to add moisture and flavor. 

Select lean cuts of meat and trim any visible fat before grilling.  Be mindful about the seasonings that you have selected to use when grilling.  Many seasonings can be very high in sodium; consider alternative seasoning methods such as using dried herbs and other spices to enhance flavor (dry mustard, parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, curry powder, chives and dill weed).  Seasonings can also be added after the grilling process.  Black pepper or garlic powder instead of salt are good choices. 

0412 recipes 1.jpg
0412 recipes 2.jpg
0412 recipes 3.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.