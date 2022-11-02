You wake up, and the nightmare begins. Your eyes open, but you’re unable to move your right arm or leg and, even worse, you can’t speak.
You struggle to say “Help me,” but you are unable to say even these simple words. This is all bad enough, but the nightmare is just getting started. Your plight is eventually discovered, and you are brought to the hospital. The medical evaluation reveals, as suspected, that you have had a stroke. Because of a delay in getting you to the hospital, time-sensitive and urgent treatment with anticoagulants is deemed not likely to be helpful and potentially harmful. Unfortunately, not only do you not improve, your situation actually worsens. The stroke has impaired your swallowing ability and you are unable to safely eat. Despite standard precautions, you aspirate secretions and develop pneumonia. Despite appropriate treatment, your pneumonia worsens and either due to underlying illnesses, it worsens to the point that you require intubation and placement on a ventilator, even though there is a very low likelihood of meaningful recovery. As all of this is developing and before you are placed under sedation, so you don’t pull out your endotracheal tube, you think to yourself, “This is not where or how I wanted to die.” Unfortunately, it is not unusual for there to be no way for anyone to know this. Severe illness, death and dying are uncomfortable subjects to discuss; consequently, those wishes are never discussed with anyone nor are they put down in writing.
The above scenario is but one example; there are other comparable nightmares. Imagine having progressive dementia, where the ability to do basic self-care is gone, and the cognitive ability to say, “no more heroic treatment” cannot be reliably counted on to be a legally competently made decision. Or, imagine being rendered comatose from an automobile accident or other injury. Who makes medical care decisions when you can’t?
Dylan Thomas once wrote, “Do not go gentle into that good night; Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light.” Noble sentiments, unless you’re past the stage of being able to rage or rave, have no desire to do so and yet remain alive and receiving unwanted care.
These nightmare stories of unwanted care are preventable. It is eminently feasible to have better control over what care you receive at the end of your life, whether due to the progression of a chronic illness or from an unforeseen accident.
You can have that control through advance planning and communication. Advance Directives are written guidelines that specify what type of care you want and what type of care you don’t want, in the event that you lose the capacity to express what your wishes are. Advance Directives specify whether CPR and resuscitation are to be started or not attempted. Decisions regarding other advanced interventions such as ventilator treatment, dialysis, feeding tubes and other “aggressive measures” are also frequently cited in Advance Directives. Most important, these written instructions are only in force when you’re unable to have capacity to express those wishes at the time these decisions need to be made. An equally important mechanism of directing your end-of-life care is a Durable Medical Power of Attorney. A Medical Power of Attorney (MPOA) is a person that you formally appoint to make medical decisions on your behalf, when you are unable to do so. This person should be someone who knows you well, and with whom you have discussed what your wishes and philosophies are (again, as with Advance Directives, only in the situation where you are determined to be incompetent or unable to make or express those decisions). The MPOA is important because even the most detailed Advance Directive cannot anticipate or cover all possible circumstances regarding an acute or worsening chronic illness. Advance Directives are not etched in stone. In fact, it is recommended that an Advance Directive be reviewed regularly,( ideally annually), and amended when needed to fit your wishes. Likewise, your MPOA should also be made aware of any changes in your thinking about end-of-life or other acute care. In West Virginia, it is necessary for Advance Directives to be notarized. You can designate more than one MPOA but it is generally recommended that if you do so, there should be a primary and “back-up” or default MPOA’s in the event the primary MPOA is unavailable. It is also important that your MPOA knows that he or she is being given this designation. Specialists in palliative care and hospice care recommend that anyone over 18 have an Advance directive.
You can obtain information about Advance Directives from your primary care provider, as well as through Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital and its Multispecialty Clinic. Medicare beneficiaries who schedule an Annual Wellness Visit are encouraged to discuss this topic with their primary care clinician.
The writer practices Internal Medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.