You wake up, and the nightmare begins. Your eyes open, but you’re unable to move your right arm or leg and, even worse, you can’t speak. 

You struggle to say “Help me,” but you are unable to say even these simple words. This is all bad enough, but the nightmare is just getting started. Your plight is eventually discovered, and you are brought to the hospital. The medical evaluation reveals, as suspected, that you have had a stroke. Because of a delay in getting you to the hospital, time-sensitive and urgent treatment with anticoagulants is deemed not likely to be helpful and potentially harmful. Unfortunately, not only do you not improve, your situation actually worsens. The stroke has impaired your swallowing ability and you are unable to safely eat. Despite standard precautions, you aspirate secretions and develop pneumonia. Despite appropriate treatment, your pneumonia worsens and either due to underlying illnesses, it worsens to the point that you require intubation and placement on a ventilator, even though there is a very low likelihood of meaningful recovery. As all of this is developing and before you are placed under sedation, so you don’t pull out your endotracheal tube, you think to yourself, “This is not where or how I wanted to die.”  Unfortunately, it is not unusual for there to be no way for anyone to know this. Severe illness, death and dying are uncomfortable subjects to discuss; consequently, those wishes are never discussed with anyone nor are they put down in writing. 

