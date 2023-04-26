Pastor Alanna McGuinn

“Today’s New Testament scripture has us looking at the early community of faith, as recorded in Acts 2:14a, 36-41. As we read this potion of scripture, we see Peter challenging those who were listening to change both their hearts and lives. We are told about 3,000 folks were baptized after that day and were bought into the community. 

What was this community? What did it look like? Why would about 3,000 take the dive, literally and figuratively, into these waters? 

