“Today’s New Testament scripture has us looking at the early community of faith, as recorded in Acts 2:14a, 36-41. As we read this potion of scripture, we see Peter challenging those who were listening to change both their hearts and lives. We are told about 3,000 folks were baptized after that day and were bought into the community.
What was this community? What did it look like? Why would about 3,000 take the dive, literally and figuratively, into these waters?
They recognized and shared the presence of God in their lives. Their life centered on the thankfulness of God. They recognized that their very life was a gift from a gracious God. In response to that great gift, they shared with others how God was moving in their lives. Knowing that all that they had was a gift from God, they freely shared what they had with others.”
The above came from a reflection I wrote in 2020, based on the Acts reading. If one were to read further in Acts 2:42-47, one would read what the impact of living in such a way had on those watching. The 3,000 came into that community because of the love they saw the community demonstrating. That joy and goodwill the early church exhibited, drew more into the community of faith. That willingness to share both the joy and the pain life gives, served to strengthen the early church and its members.
I have found my church strengthening my faith walk, especially this last week.
My mother died on Monday, April 17, here at home. My sister Roxie held one hand and I the other as she slipped into her heavenly home. Mom’s last 10 years was the life of dementia. The vibrant hostess, gifted gardener and lover of horses and trail rides slowly had her brain lessen in its ability to remember what day it was or who was president.
In the past year, her short-term memory was gone; and stuck in time, she relived her young life. There were times when she had moments of clarity, but those times were becoming fewer and fewer.
But Mom and I did not travel this path alone. Family walked with us, as did our faith community. Their presence and their prayers served to strengthen our journey, no doubt strengthened in a similar way to those in the Acts church. Folks visited and when they were there, Mom was the hostess of yesteryears: offering food and drink and engaging in conversation; many times, repeating her questions. All treated her with love and kindness; demonstrating they looked upon her as a child of God.
That support continues after Mom’s passing. Prayers have wrapped themselves around my family; food has been brought to the house; friends have stopped in or called to check that we are OK. In every kind deed and prayer, they have demonstrated their faith, just like those in the early church.
In early May, we will come together and we will celebrate Mom’s life with hymns that she loved. We will tell her story of God’s grace poured on her and the good news she shared with all she met (for after all, she too was a member of the community of faith).
Thank you, church, for all that you do in spreading the grace and love God gives to all, bringing strength and comfort to those in need.
