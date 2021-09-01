2 from area graduate ACM
CUMBERLAND — Two area residents were among 93 people who graduated from Allegany College of Maryland this summer, receiving a total of 100 associate degrees and certificates.
Madison Jo Kuh of Burlington earned a degree as a physical therapist assistant and Christen Ray Welch of Green Spring earned a certificate in automotive technology.
Maguire earns Frostburg St. scholarship
FROSTBURG, Md. — Raye Maguire of Paw Paw has received the Ann L. Williams Speech Communication Studies Scholarship for study at Frostburg State University.
Maguire attended Paw Paw High School. Her parents are Sabra and Sean Maguire.
