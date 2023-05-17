Picnics and cook-outs are spring and summertime traditions. These are opportunities for friends and family to gather, have fun and socialize. However, these warm weather outings can be ruined if preparation practices and safe food handling practices are not used. To prevent food borne illness from occurring to yourself and your guests, keep in mind these food safety tips for your upcoming outings.
Preparing your picnic foods:
• Be sure to wash your work area, utensils and hands before preparing your dishes.
• Any foods that need marinating should be done in the refrigerator.
• Thaw any frozen foods in the refrigerator, not at room temperature. Plan ahead to give yourself time.
Serving food at your picnic:
• Keep cold foods cold, and hot foods hot!
• Food should not be left out more than two hours; one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees and above.
• Place any leftovers back in the cooler after they are served. The longer that food is left out the more bacteria that can grow; this bacteria can lead to foodborne illness.
• Throw away any leftovers that have been sitting out for more than two hours, one hour if the temperature is 90 degrees and above.
• Cold foods kept in a cooler where there is still ice are safe. However, food should be thrown away if the ice has melted.
Grilled Blue Cheese Burgers
- 2 (1-oz.) slices country white bread
- 2 Tbsp. fat-free milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 pounds lean ground sirloin
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled blue cheese
- Cooking spray
- 8 hamburger rolls, halved
Prepare grill. Place bread in a food processor; process 30 seconds or until finely ground.
Place breadcrumbs in a large bowl. Add milk to breadcrumbs; toss with a fork to moisten. Add salt, pepper, and beef to breadcrumb mixture, stirring just until combined.
Divide meat mixture into 16 equal portions, shaping each into a 3-1/2-inch patty. Spoon 1 Tbsp. cheese in the center of each of 8 patties; top each with 1 remaining patty, pinching edges to seal.
Place patties on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove from heat; keep warm. Lightly coat cut sides of rolls with cooking spray; place cut sides down on grill rack, and grill 30 seconds or until toasted. Serve patties on toasted rolls with desired toppings.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Strawberry Shortcake
Shortcakes
- 2 cups cake flour, plus more for dusting
- 1 cup white whole-wheat flour, or whole-wheat pastry flour
- 1/4 cup sugar (may use sugar substitute)
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 4 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 4 Tbsp. (2 oz.) reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 3 Tbsp. nonfat buttermilk
Filling
- 4 cups sliced hulled strawberries, (about 1-1/4 pounds whole)
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
To prepare shortcakes: Preheat oven to 400. Whisk cake flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl. Cut in butter using two knives or a pastry cutter until the pieces are about the size of peas. Cut in cream cheese until it’s the size of peas. Drizzle oil over the mixture; stir with a fork until just combined (the mixture will be crumbly).
Make a well in the center and add egg and buttermilk. Gradually stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a fork until the mixture is evenly moist. Knead the mixture in the bowl two or three times until it holds together. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface.
Dust with flour and roll into an 8x10-inch rectangle about 1/2 inch thick. Cut the edges square using a butter knife. Cut the dough into 12 equal shortcakes. Transfer to a baking sheet. Bake the shortcakes until puffed and lightly golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly.
To prepare filling: Toss strawberries with sugar in a medium bowl. Whisk whipping cream in a medium bowl until it’s thick and holds its shape, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in sour cream until combined. To serve, split the shortcakes horizontally. Spoon the berries and juice onto the bottoms, top with the cream mixture and replace the shortcake tops.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Grilled Soft Chicken Tacos
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- Cooking spray
- 12 (6-inch) white corn tortillas
- 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced green cabbage
- 1/4 cup (1 oz.) shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
- Low-fat sour cream (optional)
Prepare grill. Combine first 4 ingredients in a small bowl; rub spice mixture over chicken. Place chicken on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 10 minutes on each side or until done. Let stand 5 minutes; chop. Heat tortillas according to package directions. Divide chicken evenly among tortillas; top each tortilla with 2 Tbsp. cabbage and 1 tsp. cheese. Serve with sour cream, if desired.
Recipe Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Teriyaki Marinade
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
Combine all ingredients and mix well. This provides enough marinade for about 2 pounds of meat such as pork, chicken or beef. The nutritional value (calories, fat, etc.) will vary with the type of meat you choose.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State Extension Service
Cornell BBQ Sauce
- (enough for 5 broiler halves)
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- 1 cup cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. salt*
- 1 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- 1 egg
Beat the egg, then add the oil and beat again. Add other ingredients and stir.
Notes: The recipe can be varied to suit individual tastes. Leftover sauce can be stored in a glass jar in a refrigerator for several weeks.
*Adjust the quantity or eliminate salt to meet individual health needs and taste. Barbecued chicken basted frequently during cooling will be saltier than chicken that has been lightly basted.
To barbecue the broilers:
Place the broiler halves over the fire after the flame is gone. Turn the halves every five to ten minutes, depending on the heat from the fire. Use turners or a long handled fork. The chicken should be basted with a fiber brush at each turning. The basting should be light at first and heavy near the end of the cooling period.
Cooking time is about one hour, depending on the amount of the heat and on the size of the broiler. Test the chicken to see whether it is done by pulling the wing away from the body. If the meat is this area splits easily and there is no red color in the joint, the chicken is done.
Recipe Source: University of Cornell
Grilled Potatoes
- 3 lbs. potatoes with skins, scrub clean, cut into quarters
- 3 Tbsp. cooking oil
- 2 medium onions, sliced thinly
- 4 Tbsp. parmesan cheese, grated
- 1-1/2 Tbsp.. dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Place potatoes into bowl, add oil and toss. Add remaining ingredients and toss. Place potatoes in an aluminum pan or on aluminum foil.
*Cook potatoes about 30-45 minutes. For quicker cooking, partially boil or microwave potatoes before grilling.
*If using aluminum foil, bring longer sides of foil together over food. Fold down loosely in locked folds, allowing for heat circulation and expansion. Fold up short ends; crimp to seal. If using an aluminum pan, cover the pan with aluminum foil.
It is best if you do not cook potatoes directly over the flame. Charcoal grills-move charcoal to one side of grill and place potatoes away from coals. Gas grill (multiple burners)-turn off one of the burners and place potatoes over unlit burner. Close grill cover while cooking.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension
Grilled Vegetables
- 10 cherry tomatoes or 2 large toma-
- toes, sliced
- 1 large sweet onion, sliced
- 2 large sweet peppers (green, red or
- yellow) cut in chunks
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 1/4 cup cooking oil
- 1 clove garlic or 1/4 tsp. garlic
- powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1/2 tsp. thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
Rinse vegetables and prepare for marinade. In a large plastic bag or plastic container combine vinegar, oil, garlic, basil, and thyme. Add vegetables and mix well to coat vegetables. Seal bag or container and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Drain vegetables and save marinade.
Vegetables can be grilled in a grilling basket, on skewers or wrapped in foil. Keep vegetables about 4-6 inches from the heat source.
Keep vegetables from extreme high temperatures.
Add more marinade to vegetables as they cook.
Cook about 5 minutes and turn vegetables. Cook 5 minutes longer or until the vegetables are tender.
Recipe Source: University of Illinois Extension
Weeknight Cherry Cobbler
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 1 (15-oz.) can pitted tart red cherries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 Tbsp. self-rising flour
- 1/4 cup butter
In a 11-x-7 baking dish, mix together flour, sugar and milk. In a saucepan, mix together cherries (with liquid), sugar and water. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, stir in Tbsp. of flour until dissolved and cook until slightly thickened, another couple of minutes. Pour cherries over flour mixture in baking dish.
Cut butter into small pieces and drop half on top of cherry mixture. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Remove and dot with remaining butter and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake another 10 minutes or until lightly browned on top
Recipe Source: University of Tennessee Extension
