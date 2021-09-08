So much has changed in the 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy, but 1 thing has remained constant: the effects of that fateful day were felt nationwide. We asked you to share with us your memories of that day, and you delivered: 317 comments on our Facebook page, 317 perspectives, 317 experiences.
Now, we want to share your stories.
Tina Whitacre Ladd
I was living in Beltsville, Md. at the time, working at a bank in Calverton, literally less than 2 miles from our house. (My husband) Greg, who was down in D.C., called me at work and said that he’d just heard on the radio that a small plane had hit one of the WTC towers. At that time, no one knew what was going on.
We turned on the TV in the break room at work and about that time, the 2nd plane hit. The rest of the day is just a blur after the plane hit the Pentagon.
The things that stick out in my mind from that day were knowing that our 2 kids were being sent home from school early, but everything was chaos and pandemonium. The streets were packed, Greg was stuck in D.C., trying to get out. Our house was only 14-15 miles from the White House, so everything was absolutely crazy.
Greg managed to make it home, get both kids rounded up and at the house. Since we lived close to I-95, there were always planes from BWI flying overhead, and it was downright eerie to hear the absolute silence that fell over the area for the next several days.
At some point over the next week or so, we detoured by the Pentagon and saw the gigantic US flag hung over the gaping hole. I have chills just remembering that awful time. I’m so grateful that all of my family was safe that day. God bless the USA.
Sherri Lynn Woods Ginevan
I was delivering a Savannah Morning News paper on Dutch Island, Ga. The lady came to the door, the TV was on and she was crying.
The 2nd plane hit the tower. We just hugged each other and cried. Two strangers. Two Americans.
Patty Engel Barker
I was an X-ray tech in the emergency room at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
I wore a disposable gown with “X-ray” written across my chest and back.
I was assigned to a trauma bay and spent the day waiting for the influx of victims from the Pentagon, but they never came.
Tamara Jolliff McDevitt
I was in the air on my way to a customer meeting in St Louis. We were diverted to land in Cinncinnati, as all planes were directed to land. We were first told it was an air traffic control glitch, until we started firing up our phones as we landed.
The airport was shut down and hotels booked and rental cars scarce. I spent the rest of the day locating our contractors who were evacuated from the Pentagon and trying to find a rental car to drive home, while we watched the devastation on TV. One spouse on our team was lost in the Pentagon, and our customer’s space wiped out by fire.
It was a somber ride home.
I cry for the many lives lost that day and since in our war on terror, and I’m devastated by the way we recklessly pulled out of Afghanistan. As a vet and a defense contractor, I am proud to serve. As a human I pray for God’s intervention every day.
Dusty Hogbin
I was up the road from the Pentagon. I saw things that day I never want to ever see again. I honestly thought I was watching the end of this country.
To hear the emergency tones, announcements on the radio saying that America was under attack was terrifying.
It took me hours to get out of D.C. and back to my wife and newborn. I will never forget that day or the feeling I have for those responsible for the attacks.
Vance Gaschler
I was actually on the phone with a customer in the Twin Towers, trying to help fix her mailing machine, and then the phone went dead.
Then, it was on the news.
I have no idea, to this day, if that person made it out alive or not. I will never forget that day as long as I live. A very dark day.
For the rest of our stories, check out the comments on our Facebook page by clicking the link below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.