Atherosclerosis (“hardening of the arteries”) has been known to exist for over 4000 years. In the 1600s, a fat transport system in animals was discovered by Robert Boyle (of “Boyle’s law,” remember from your high school chemistry?). In the early 1700s, cholesterol was isolated, and in 1769 it was identified in gallstones. It was first identified in human blood in 1833, and cholesterol-containing arterial plaques were first noted in 1821. In the early 1900s, autopsy studies revealed that aortas in patients who had atherosclerosis were found to contain 20 times more cholesterol than normal aortas (as an aside, an analogy; the lining of the normal aorta is relatively smooth, whereas the lining of an atherosclerotic aorta most closely resembles the pothole and rut-laden surface of Edward Kidwell Road in Slanesville). The role of diet in atherosclerosis was also studied in the early 1900s and was first examined in 1916. At that time, a study showed that natives of Indonesia had much lower blood cholesterol levels than the Dutch colonists in Indonesia who had settled there. This observation was followed up a few years later when a group of native Indonesians were placed on a Dutch diet for 3 months. It was noted that their cholesterol levels rose about 30% (compared to previous levels on their usual diet). In the 1950s, the Framingham study of a large population demonstrated that higher blood cholesterol levels correlated with increased coronary artery disease incidence. Subsequent to that, randomized, prospective, double-blind studies in the late 1900s and early 2000s have shown the benefits of cholesterol-lowering medications in reducing cholesterol and, at the same time, reducing heart attack rates.
Hypertension (High blood pressure)
The first blood pressure measurements were made in 1733. Hypertension was initially noted to be correlated with kidney disease and enlarged hearts. It wasn’t until the late 1800s that hypertension was noted to occur in persons without overt evidence of kidney disease. Even as recently as the 1940s, blood pressures in the 200/100 range were not considered to be in need of treatment. As with high cholesterol, high blood pressure was noted in the Framingham study to be correlated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, and the levels of blood pressure considered to be safe were found to be much lower than previously thought. Hypertension is called the silent killer because most people with hypertension do not have symptoms until the uncontrolled high blood pressure persists for many years.
Among the factors that increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, smoking may be the most important. It is estimated that of all the people who die of smoking-related disease, 35 percent of those individuals die of heart disease or stroke. Of all deaths that are due to cardiovascular disease, 25 percent of those deaths are related to smoking. As with the other two risk factors previously noted, the Framingham study demonstrated smoking as a risk factor for premature cardiac disease.
Other risk factors include age, family history of heart disease, and diabetes mellitus. Age is obviously a non-modifiable risk factor. You didn’t control when you were born, and you can’t get younger. Family history is also a risk factor you can’t control. As the old saying goes, you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family. Diabetes is a risk factor for which there are variable degrees of control. Some type 2 diabetics are overweight and can improve control with weight loss and carbohydrate reduction. For many type-2 diabetics, medications are needed to achieve adequate control. Diabetes is such an important risk factor that people who have diabetes are advised to achieve and maintain their cholesterol levels to the same degree as those already diagnosed with coronary artery disease.
Some words about the science involved in determining facts about cardiac risk reduction. Regarding cholesterol, initially, a number of observations were made about its existence and chemical structure. Then, it was found that cholesterol was present in high concentrations in atherosclerotic aortas. Subsequently, an association between diet and cholesterol blood levels was made in the Indonesia study. These were observations and associations, but no cause and effect had yet been established (in fact, some researchers in the early 1900s thought that heart attacks caused high cholesterol). Then, the Framingham study, a large study conducted over many years (and still ongoing), systematically looked at a large population and noted that those with higher cholesterol levels were more likely to have heart disease. A very strong study, but again, an observational study. Finally, the gold standard type of studies were performed, looking at the effect of lowering cholesterol on cardiac risk. Large populations were recruited and split into two randomized groups of people matched so that there were no variables other than whether or not the participants took cholesterol-lowering medications or placebo pills. The studies were prospective, meaning they were a “look forward” study as opposed to past observational studies that were “look back” types of studies. These studies used a double-blind design so that neither the participants nor the people recording the observations and data knew who got the “dummy pill” and who got the “real medicine.” This eliminated any biases. Since the participants didn’t know whether they were taking the real medicine or not, this would eliminate any placebo effect. The investigators, not knowing who got what medicine until the conclusion of data collection (when the codes were cracked), would not have their observations biased (no way to fudge the results). These studies showed that lowering cholesterol reduced cardiovascular events and deaths. Also, the fact that multiple studies came to the same conclusion further strengthens the validity of those conclusions. This is how medical research works, with studies designed to ensure objectivity and utilizing large enough groups observed to eliminate the possibility that a result would be due solely to chance.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are not necessarily those of Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic or Valley Health.
