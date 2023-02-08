Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Cholesterol

Atherosclerosis (“hardening of the arteries”) has been known to exist for over 4000 years. In the 1600s, a fat transport system in animals was discovered by Robert Boyle (of “Boyle’s law,” remember from your high school chemistry?). In the early 1700s, cholesterol was isolated, and in 1769 it was identified in gallstones. It was first identified in human blood in 1833, and cholesterol-containing arterial plaques were first noted in 1821. In the early 1900s, autopsy studies revealed that aortas in patients who had atherosclerosis were found to contain 20 times more cholesterol than normal aortas (as an aside, an analogy; the lining of the normal aorta is relatively smooth, whereas the lining of an atherosclerotic aorta most closely resembles the pothole and rut-laden surface of Edward Kidwell Road in Slanesville). The role of diet in atherosclerosis was also studied in the early 1900s and was first examined in 1916. At that time, a study showed that natives of Indonesia had much lower blood cholesterol levels than the Dutch colonists in Indonesia who had settled there. This observation was followed up a few years later when a group of native Indonesians were placed on a Dutch diet for 3 months. It was noted that their cholesterol levels rose about 30% (compared to previous levels on their usual diet). In the 1950s, the Framingham study of a large population demonstrated that higher blood cholesterol levels correlated with increased coronary artery disease incidence. Subsequent to that, randomized, prospective, double-blind studies in the late 1900s and early 2000s have shown the benefits of cholesterol-lowering medications in reducing cholesterol and, at the same time, reducing heart attack rates. 

